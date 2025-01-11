Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: TSN and FDSDET

The Toronto Raptors (8-30) are 5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (19-19) on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSDET. The over/under is 230 in the matchup.

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5 230 -210 +176

Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (67.1%)

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 19 times in 38 games with a set spread.

In the Raptors' 38 games this season, they have 19 wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 20 times.

The Raptors have gone over the point total 52.6% of the time this year (20 of 38 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 18 games at home, and it has covered 12 times in 20 games when playing on the road.

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under in nine of 18 home games (50%). They've fared better in road games, eclipsing the total in 11 of 20 matchups (55%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.550, 11-8-1 record) than on the road (.444, 8-9-1).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over 13 of 20 times at home (65%), and seven of 18 away (38.9%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 24.3 points, 6.6 boards and 9.3 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Tobias Harris averages 13.3 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 9.4 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 68% from the floor.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.3 points, 3.1 boards and 1.9 assists.

Jaden Ivey averages 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 40.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 23.1 points for the Raptors, plus 6.7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Per game, Jakob Poeltl gets the Raptors 15.1 points, 10.5 boards and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Raptors are getting 16.6 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

Ochai Agbaji averages 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 50.6% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

