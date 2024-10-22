Pistons vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 23

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDS-DET and FDS-IN

The Indiana Pacers take on the Detroit Pistons as 4.5-point favorites in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDS-DET and FDS-IN. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -4.5 -108 -112 233.5 -110 -110 -198 +166

Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (74.8%)

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

The Pistons went 32-33-1 as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 43 times in Pacers games.

Out of 82 Pistons games last year, 39 went over the total.

Indiana did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) last season than it did in road tilts (22-19-0).

Against the spread last season, Detroit had better results on the road (21-20-1) than at home (18-22-0).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam posted 21.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.3 assists last season.

Tyrese Haliburton posted 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 10.9 assists. He made 47.7% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Myles Turner collected 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also drained 52.4% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

T.J. McConnell recorded 10.2 points, 2.7 boards and 5.5 assists. He drained 55.6% of his shots from the field.

Aaron Nesmith recorded 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He made 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham posted 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris' numbers last season were 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Jaden Ivey put up 15.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Duren put up 13.8 points, 11.6 boards and 2.4 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posted 14.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.2 boards.

