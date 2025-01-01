Pistons vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSFL

The Detroit Pistons (14-18) take on the Orlando Magic (20-14) as only 2-point favorites on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSFL. The matchup has a point total of 213.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2 213 -130 +110

Pistons vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (62.6%)

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a record of 16-14-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 19-15-0 this year.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 18 times out of 34 chances this season.

Magic games this season have gone over the point total 15 times in 34 opportunities (44.1%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 13 games at home, and it has covered 11 times in 19 games on the road.

The Pistons have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 13 home matchups (53.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in 11 of 19 games (57.9%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (12-5-0) than away (7-10-0).

Magic games have finished above the over/under 41.2% of the time at home (seven of 17), and 47.1% of the time away (eight of 17).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists.

Jaden Ivey averages 17.4 points, 4.2 boards and 4 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Tobias Harris is averaging 12.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.7 points, 3 boards and 1.9 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 9.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 69% from the floor.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 5.6 boards and 5.7 assists. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 4.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game. He is making 41% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

The Magic are receiving 9.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Goga Bitadze.

Moritz Wagner averages 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 56.2% of his shots from the floor.

Anthony Black averages 8.5 points, 2.7 boards and 3.5 assists. He is sinking 41.2% of his shots from the field.

