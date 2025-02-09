Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 9

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSE

The Detroit Pistons (26-26) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (13-36) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE. The over/under is set at 222.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -9.5 222.5 -450 +350

Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (71.2%)

Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pistons are 27-22-3 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 24 wins against the spread in 49 games this season.

This season, 28 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total out of 49 chances.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in 19 of 49 opportunities (38.8%).

At home, Detroit owns a worse record against the spread (12-12-2) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-10-1).

When playing at home, the Pistons exceed the over/under 53.8% of the time (14 of 26 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (14 of 26 contests).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results away (10-8-2) than at home (14-12-3).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 27.6% of the time at home (eight of 29), and 55% of the time on the road (11 of 20).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 6.3 boards and 9.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren averages 10.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 69.8% from the field (second in NBA).

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 28 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Hornets.

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is sinking 43.8% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 treys.

The Hornets are receiving 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Dalton Knecht.

The Hornets receive 8.6 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

