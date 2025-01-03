Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (7-25) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (15-18) on Friday, January 3, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 215.

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5.5 215 -225 +188

Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (62.6%)

Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pistons are 17-14-2 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 32 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have gone over the total 18 times out of 32 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 12 of 32 opportunities (37.5%).

Against the spread, Detroit has fared worse at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and 11 times in 19 road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Pistons hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total seven times in 14 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over 11 times in 19 opportunities (57.9%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (7-7-0) than at home (7-9-2).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less often at home (five of 18, 27.8%) than on the road (seven of 14, 50%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.8 points, 6.8 boards and 9.7 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 6.4 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3.1 boards.

Jalen Duren is averaging 9.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 30.1 points, 5.3 boards and 7.5 assists. He is also sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 4.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Brandon Miller provides the Hornets 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Hornets receive 17.9 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 7.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Hornets get 8.5 points per game from Cody Martin, plus 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Josh Green's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

