Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (52-19) are slightly favored (by 3 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (40-32) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is 226.5.

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3 226.5 -154 +130

Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (77.1%)

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 37 times this season (37-31-2).

The Hawks have 39 wins against the spread in 72 games this year.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 33 times out of 72 chances.

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (36 of 72 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 36 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 35 games when playing on the road.

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under in 16 of 36 home games (44.4%). They've fared better in road games, eclipsing the total in 17 of 35 matchups (48.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.514, 19-18-0 record) than on the road (.571, 20-15-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under less often at home (16 times out of 37) than on the road (20 of 35) this season.

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren averages 19.2 points, 10.5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 64.1% from the field (third in league).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8 assists. He is also draining 49.3% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples (ninth in NBA).

The Hawks are getting 11.8 points, 6.6 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks receive 15.5 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

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