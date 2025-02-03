Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (25-24) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is 235.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 235.5 -172 +144

Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (55.3%)

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a game 25 times this season (25-21-3).

The Hawks are 21-28-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 26 times.

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under 59.2% of the time this season (29 of 49 games with a set point total).

At home, Detroit sports a worse record against the spread (10-11-2) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-10-1).

At home, the Pistons eclipse the over/under 52.2% of the time (12 of 23 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 53.8% of games (14 of 26).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results away (12-15-0) than at home (9-13-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under 68.2% of the time at home (15 of 22), and 51.9% of the time on the road (14 of 27).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 6.4 boards and 9.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren averages 10.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Tobias Harris is averaging 12.8 points, 6.1 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.8 made treys (third in NBA).

Isaiah Stewart averages 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 52.2% from the field.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 11.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 40.1% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

The Hawks get 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 boards and 5 assists.

The Hawks are getting 13.6 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 55.9% of his shots from the floor.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

