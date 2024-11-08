Pistons vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSE

The Detroit Pistons (3-6) are only 1-point underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, November 8, 2024. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -1 -110 -110 226.5 -110 -110 -118 +100

Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (62.9%)

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have put together a record of 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times this season.

Pistons games this season have gone over the total in just two of nine opportunities (22.2%).

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (3-2-0) than at home (2-1-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over more frequently at home (two of four, 50%) than away (zero of five, 0%).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 23.8 points, 4.6 boards and 10.9 assists, shooting 38.4% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 10.6 boards.

Zaccharie Risacher averages 12 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 6.4 boards and 1 assists per game, shooting 73.6% from the field (first in NBA).

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.4 steals (second in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 22.9 points, 6.8 boards and 7.7 assists. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Pistons get 19.8 points per game from Jaden Ivey, plus 4.4 boards and 3.8 assists.

Tobias Harris averages 13.1 points, 7.7 boards and 2.6 assists. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 8 points, 9.7 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is making 83.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons get 3.9 points per game from Isaiah Stewart, plus 6.8 boards and 2.3 assists.

