Pistons vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET, FDSSE, and NBA TV

The Detroit Pistons (43-34) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (45-32) on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET, FDSSE, and NBA TV. The matchup's over/under is 239.5.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -1.5 239.5 -126 +108

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (52.6%)

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have registered a 38-36-3 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have played 77 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 45 times this season.

The Pistons have hit the over 50.6% of the time this season (39 of 77 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Memphis owns a worse record against the spread (18-20-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-16-2).

Looking at over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 20 times in 39 opportunities this season (51.3%). On the road, they have hit the over 25 times in 38 opportunities (65.8%).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (23-15-2) than at home (18-17-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Pistons' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.6%, 18 of 37) compared to on the road (52.5%, 21 of 40).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 6.1 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Ja Morant is averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Pistons.

The Pistons receive 11.9 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 10.4 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Pistons receive 13.8 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 6 boards and 2.2 assists.

Malik Beasley averages 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 triples per game (third in league).

The Pistons are receiving 13.3 points, 2.6 boards and 5.5 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

