Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (42-16) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (32-26) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 as 4-point favorites. The Pistons have won seven games in a row. The matchup's point total is set at 226.

Pistons vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -4 226 -168 +140

Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (52.7%)

Pistons vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 26-31-1 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have 32 wins against the spread in 58 games this season.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 26 times.

The Pistons have gone over the point total 51.7% of the time this season (30 of 58 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 28 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 30 games when playing on the road.

The Celtics have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 28 home matchups (53.6%). In road games, they have hit the over in 11 of 30 games (36.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.464, 13-13-2 record) than on the road (.633, 19-10-1).

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over 14 of 28 times at home (50%), and 16 of 30 on the road (53.3%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 26.6 points, 8.7 boards and 5.8 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers (ninth in NBA).

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 11 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Pistons receive 11.1 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 10.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Pistons receive 13.7 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 5.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 44% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 treys (third in NBA).

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 2.5 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He is draining 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

