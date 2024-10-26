Pistons vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 26

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSDET

The Boston Celtics (2-0) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (0-2) as double-digit, 14-point favorites on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSDET. The point total for the matchup is 227.

Pistons vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14 -112 -108 227 -110 -110 -1000 +660

Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (90.7%)

Pistons vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics won 41 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.

As 14-point underdogs or more, the Pistons went 4-7 against the spread last year.

A total of 43 Celtics games last season went over the point total.

The Pistons had 39 of their 82 games hit the over last season.

Against the spread last season, Boston performed better at home, covering 22 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

Last year, Detroit was 18-22-0 at home against the spread (.450 winning percentage). Away, it was 21-20-1 ATS (.500).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers last season were 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He also drained 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples (seventh in league).

Per game, Jaylen Brown recorded 23.0 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists. He also posted 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Derrick White posted 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also drained 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis put up 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He made 51.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Last season, Jrue Holiday posted 12.5 points, 5.4 boards and 4.8 assists. He sank 48.0% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.0 treys per contest.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham put up 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris recorded 17.2 points, 3.1 assists and 6.5 boards.

Jaden Ivey's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jalen Duren collected 13.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s stats last season were 14.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

