Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (59-14) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (41-32) on Friday, March 28, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena as 6.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET and FDSOH. The over/under for the matchup is 230.5.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6.5 230.5 -260 +215

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (56.4%)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 43 times in 73 games with a set spread.

In the Pistons' 73 games this season, they have 39 wins against the spread.

This season, 46 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under 50.7% of the time this season (37 of 73 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (21-14-1) than it does in away games (22-14-1).

At home, the Cavaliers eclipse the over/under 61.1% of the time (22 of 36 games). They hit the over more often in away games, exceeding the total in 64.9% of games (24 of 37).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.472, 17-17-2 record) than on the road (.595, 22-13-2).

Pistons games have finished above the over/under less often at home (17 times out of 36) than on the road (20 of 37) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 44% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in league).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 assists and 9.4 boards.

Darius Garland averages 20.7 points, 2.8 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.7 points, 10 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 70.3% from the floor (first in NBA).

Ty Jerome is averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren averages 11.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also sinking 69.9% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

The Pistons are getting 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 treys (third in NBA).

Dennis Schroder averages 13.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 56.1% of his shots from the floor.

