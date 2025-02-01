Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

Central Division foes meet when the Detroit Pistons (24-24) host the Chicago Bulls (21-28) at Little Caesars Arena, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The Bulls are 4.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -4.5 234.5 -194 +162

Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (60.9%)

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 24 times this season (24-21-3).

The Bulls have 22 wins against the spread in 49 games this year.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 25 times out of 49 chances this season.

The Bulls have gone over the point total 46.9% of the time this year (23 of 49 games with a set point total).

At home, Detroit has a worse record against the spread (9-11-2) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-10-1).

The Pistons have exceeded the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 22 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in 14 of 26 games (53.8%).

This year, Chicago is 11-13-1 at home against the spread (.440 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-12-1 ATS (.458).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under 48% of the time at home (12 of 25), and 45.8% of the time away (11 of 24).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 10.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Tobias Harris averages 12.8 points, 6.1 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 10.8 points, 2.2 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is also sinking 54.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Bulls are getting 24 points, 4.8 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Per game, Josh Giddey gives the Bulls 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 3.4 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

