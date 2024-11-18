Pistons vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 18

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (7-8) are at home in Central Division action against the Chicago Bulls (5-9) on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pistons are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is 233.5.

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -4.5 233.5 -198 +166

Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (55%)

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-4-2).

In the Bulls' 14 games this season, they have six wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over five times out of 14 chances.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in nine of 14 opportunities (64.3%).

Detroit owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-2-1) than it does in road games (5-2-1).

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in four of seven home matchups (57.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in one of eight games (12.5%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). On the road, it is .500 (4-4-0).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (three of six), and 75% of the time on the road (six of eight).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.1 points, 7.3 boards and 8.7 assists.

Tobias Harris averages 13.3 points, 7.9 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 44% from the field and 29% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 18.9 points, 4.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 9.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 79.7% from the floor.

Malik Beasley is averaging 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.1 points for the Bulls, plus 9.7 boards and 3 assists.

The Bulls get 19.5 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.3 boards and 4.8 assists.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He is draining 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Per game, Zach LaVine gets the Bulls 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is sinking 44% of his shots from the floor and 26.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

