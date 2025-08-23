Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 7:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Colorado Rockies.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-74) vs. Colorado Rockies (37-92)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Roku

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-320) | COL: (+260)

PIT: (-320) | COL: (+260) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126)

PIT: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 7-9, 2.16 ERA vs McCade Brown (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (7-9) against the Rockies and McCade Brown. When Skenes starts, his team is 12-14-0 against the spread this season. Skenes' team has a record of 10-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Brown and his team were underdogs on the moneyline every time he pitched a season ago.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (70.2%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -320 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +260 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -152 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are +126.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

Pirates versus Rockies, on Aug. 24, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (50%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Pittsburgh the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -320 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 48 of 121 chances this season.

The Pirates are 64-57-0 against the spread in their 121 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 33 of the 121 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (27.3%).

Colorado is 2-13 (winning just 13.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +260 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 125 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-66-4).

The Rockies have covered 41.6% of their games this season, going 52-73-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 117 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .403. He's batting .245 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 111th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with four doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .331 this season while batting .240 with 52 walks and 39 runs scored. He's slugging .375.

He is 120th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .329 this season.

Tommy Pham has seven home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Pham brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has 117 hits with a .525 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Rockies. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 84th and he is 11th in slugging.

Jordan Beck has a .338 on-base percentage while slugging .453. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .276.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 36th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks.

Brenton Doyle has 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .244.

Pirates vs Rockies Head to Head

8/22/2025: 9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/3/2025: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2025: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/1/2025: 17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/15/2024: 16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/14/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/4/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/3/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

