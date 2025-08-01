Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-62) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-80)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-225) | COL: (+188)

PIT: (-225) | COL: (+188) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126)

PIT: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126) Total: 10 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 5-9, 4.79 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 4-14, 6.68 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Antonio Senzatela (4-14, 6.68 ERA). When Heaney starts, his team is 6-10-0 against the spread this season. Heaney's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have an 8-12-0 ATS record in Senzatela's 20 starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 6-14 in Senzatela's 20 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (66.5%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Rockies reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-225) and Colorado as the underdog (+188) despite being the home team.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Pirates are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-152 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +126 to cover.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

Pirates versus Rockies on Aug. 1 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 13, or 48.1%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oddsmakers have given Pittsburgh the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -225 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 101 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 54-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 24.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (25-76).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, Colorado has an 8-45 record (winning only 15.1% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 105 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-59-4).

The Rockies have put together a 42-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 76 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .217 with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .416.

He ranks 150th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.372) thanks to 34 extra-base hits. He's batting .232 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 133rd, his on-base percentage 145th, and his slugging percentage 130th.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .322 this season while batting .244 with 39 walks and 34 runs scored.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 83 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .329.

Kiner-Falefa heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has totaled 100 hits with a .512 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Rockies. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has 11 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .268. He's slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Jordan Beck has put up an on-base percentage of .329, a team-best for the Rockies.

Tyler Freeman has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while batting .308.

