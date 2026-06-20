Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-38) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-47)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-210) | COL: (+176)

PIT: (-210) | COL: (+176) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116)

PIT: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-6, 2.85 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 7-4, 4.54 ERA

The probable pitchers are Paul Skenes (6-6) for the Pirates and Tomoyuki Sugano (7-4) for the Rockies. Skenes' team is 5-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skenes' team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-8. When Sugano starts, the Rockies are 9-5-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 9-5 in Sugano's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (71.3%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Rockies, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -210, and Colorado is +176 playing at home.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Pirates are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-140 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +116 to cover.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Rockies on June 20 is 10.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

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Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (55.8%) in those games.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 43 of 75 chances this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 36-39-0 in 75 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 74 total times this season. They've finished 29-45 in those games.

Colorado is 6-13 (winning only 31.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 75 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-39-2).

The Rockies have collected a 39-36-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh OPS (.876) this season. He has a .285 batting average, an on-base percentage of .402, and a slugging percentage of .474.

He ranks 26th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Reynolds has recorded a base hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .421 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 65 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .241 with 36 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifiers, he is 103rd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Lowe heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Spencer Horwitz has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .387 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn has 11 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .278. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is 37th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Rumfield enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a triple, three home runs and six RBIs.

Hunter Goodman leads his team with 66 hits. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 90th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has a team-high OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.440).

Willi Castro is hitting .282 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Pirates vs Rockies Head to Head

6/19/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/14/2026: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/13/2026: 10-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/12/2026: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/24/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/23/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2025: 9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/3/2025: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2025: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/1/2025: 17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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