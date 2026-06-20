Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Red Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (39-38) vs. Boston Red Sox (30-43)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and NESN

Mariners vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | BOS: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | BOS: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+180) | BOS: +1.5 (-220)

SEA: -1.5 (+180) | BOS: +1.5 (-220) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 5-3, 3.28 ERA vs Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 5-5, 3.81 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Emerson Hancock (5-3, 3.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Connelly Early (5-5, 3.81 ERA). Hancock and his team are 5-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Hancock's team has won 58.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-5). When Early starts, the Red Sox have gone 5-9-0 against the spread. The Red Sox are 2-1 in Early's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (60.8%)

Mariners vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Red Sox reveal Seattle as the favorite (-126) and Boston as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Mariners vs Red Sox Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +180 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -220.

The Mariners-Red Sox game on June 20 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

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Mariners vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 36, or 52.2%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 30 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 37 of their 76 opportunities.

The Mariners are 28-48-0 against the spread in their 76 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have put together a 10-16 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Boston has gone 5-10 (33.3%).

The Red Sox have played in 73 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-38-2).

The Red Sox have collected a 30-43-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.1% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .436, fueled by 29 extra-base hits. He has a .249 batting average and an on-base percentage of .309.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor has nine doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average is 76th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 119th.

Naylor brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Cole Young is batting .254 with a .366 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Dominic Canzone is batting .282 with a .355 OBP and 31 RBI for Seattle this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has racked up a team-best OBP (.382), and paces the Red Sox in hits (73). He's batting .289 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu's .423 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average ranks 45th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .286 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Jarren Duran has nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .210.

Mariners vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/19/2026: 6-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/18/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/17/2025: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/16/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/24/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/23/2025: 8-5 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2025: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/31/2024: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/30/2024: 10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2024: 14-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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