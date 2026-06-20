Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Orioles Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (49-27) vs. Baltimore Orioles (35-42)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and MASN

Dodgers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-270) | BAL: (+220)

LAD: (-270) | BAL: (+220) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-122) | BAL: +1.5 (+102)

LAD: -1.5 (-122) | BAL: +1.5 (+102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 7-4, 2.52 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 3-7, 5.86 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-4) for the Dodgers and Trevor Rogers (3-7) for the Orioles. Yamamoto's team is 7-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has a record of 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 4-9-0 ATS record in Rogers' 13 starts with a set spread. The Orioles are 1-4 in Rogers' five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (69%)

Dodgers vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -270 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Orioles Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Dodgers are -122 to cover, and the Orioles are +102.

Dodgers vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Orioles on June 20, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 48, or 64.9%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 76 opportunities.

In 76 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 37-39-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 17 of the 40 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.5%).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Orioles have played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-29-3).

The Orioles have collected a 37-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 76 hits and an OBP of .418 this season. He has a .296 batting average and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.490) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in the major leagues.

Pages has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.366/.475.

Kyle Tucker is batting .242 with a .340 OBP and 40 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up 72 hits with a .467 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Orioles. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .292.

His batting average ranks 137th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 137th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Taylor Ward has racked up a team-high .393 on-base percentage.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Dodgers vs Orioles Head to Head

6/19/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/7/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/6/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/5/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/28/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/27/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/18/2023: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/17/2023: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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