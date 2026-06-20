Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (38-38) vs. Los Angeles Angels (30-47)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ABTV

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-168) | LAA: (+142)

OAK: (-168) | LAA: (+142) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)

OAK: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 5-3, 2.91 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 4-5, 2.60 ERA

The Athletics will look to J.T. Ginn (5-3) versus the Angels and Walbert Urena (4-5). Ginn and his team have a record of 9-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Ginn's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have a 9-2-0 record against the spread in Urena's starts. The Angels have a 4-6 record in Urena's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (59.3%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -168 favorite, while the Angels are a +142 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +126 to cover, while the Angels are -152 to cover.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

Athletics versus Angels on June 20 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

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Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 76 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 39-37-0 against the spread in their 76 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 22 of the 58 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.9%).

The Angels have gone 8-11 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (42.1%).

The Angels have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-39-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 40-36-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has 78 hits and an OBP of .436, both of which are tops among Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has an OPS of .865, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .528 this season. He's batting .274.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 45th, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Langeliers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .243 with a .479 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Soderstrom has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Zack Gelof has been key for Sacramento with 58 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .502.

Gelof brings a 23-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .225. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Jo Adell's .385 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .246 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is currently 93rd in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Nolan Schanuel has 12 doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .253.

Vaughn Grissom is batting .241 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Athletics vs Angels Head to Head

6/19/2026: 12-11 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-11 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/18/2026: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/21/2026: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/19/2026: 14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/6/2025: 17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/17/2025: 11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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