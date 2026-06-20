Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (40-35) vs. New York Mets (34-41)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FOX

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | NYM: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | NYM: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+122) | NYM: +1.5 (-146)

PHI: -1.5 (+122) | NYM: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 8-3, 1.82 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 5-5, 3.90 ERA

The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (8-3) for the Phillies and Freddy Peralta (5-5) for the Mets. Sanchez and his team have a record of 7-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Sanchez's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-5). The Mets are 7-8-0 against the spread when Peralta starts. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in three of Peralta's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (59.4%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while New York is a +152 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Mets are -146 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +122.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

The Phillies-Mets game on June 20 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

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Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 31, or 59.6%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 12-2 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 74 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 26-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-15).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 74 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-35-6).

The Mets are 31-43-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 48 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .360 while slugging .477.

He is 86th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in OBP (.361) and total hits (67) this season. He's batting .245 while slugging .558.

His batting average is 93rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.492) powered by 24 extra-base hits.

Bryson Stott is batting .236 with a .295 OBP and 35 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a triple, three walks and two RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has put up an on-base percentage of .398 and has 64 hits, both team-best figures for the Mets. He's batting .300 and slugging .582.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in slugging.

Soto brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with a double, two home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .372 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .250 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 80th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge is batting .257 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .225.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

6/18/2026: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/10/2025: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/9/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/27/2025: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/26/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/25/2025: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/22/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2025: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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