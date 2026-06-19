Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-37) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-47)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SportsNetPT

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-130) | COL: (+110)

PIT: (-130) | COL: (+110) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+110) | COL: +1.5 (-132)

PIT: -1.5 (+110) | COL: +1.5 (-132) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 2-7, 4.76 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-7, 7.98 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Bubba Chandler (2-7, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (1-7, 7.98 ERA). Chandler and his team are 6-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Chandler's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Rockies have a 5-8-0 ATS record in Freeland's 13 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have a 3-10 record in Freeland's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (66%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Rockies reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-130) and Colorado as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Pirates. The Rockies are -132 to cover, and the Pirates are +110.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

Pirates versus Rockies, on June 19, has an over/under of 11.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

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Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 24, or 57.1%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won 13 of 28 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 74 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 36-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 73 total times this season. They've finished 28-45 in those games.

Colorado has a 27-42 record (winning just 39.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-38-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies are 38-36-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472. He's batting .283 on the season.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 64 hits. He is batting .241 this season and has 35 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 102nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 90th, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Lowe brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Spencer Horwitz has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .281/.389/.456.

Ryan O'Hearn has 11 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.

O'Hearn has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .391 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman's 66 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Troy Johnston has a .373 on-base percentage and a .440 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rockies.

Willi Castro is hitting .281 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.

Pirates vs Rockies Head to Head

5/14/2026: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/13/2026: 10-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/12/2026: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/24/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/23/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2025: 9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/3/2025: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2025: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/1/2025: 17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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