Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (37-38) vs. Los Angeles Angels (30-46)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ABTV

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

OAK: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146)

OAK: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 10 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-7, 5.13 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 8-4, 2.79 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jeffrey Springs (3-7) for the Athletics and Jose Soriano (8-4) for the Angels. When Springs starts, his team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season. Springs' team has been victorious in 20% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-4. When Soriano starts, the Angels have gone 10-5-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 5-2 record in Soriano's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (59.7%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -164 favorite, while the Angels are a +138 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +122 to cover, while the Angels are -146 to cover.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

The Athletics-Angels contest on June 19 has been given an over/under of 10 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won two of three games when listed as at least -164 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 75 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 39-36-0 against the spread in their 75 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 57 total times this season. They've finished 22-35 in those games.

The Angels have a record of 9-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (42.9%).

The Angels have played in 75 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-39-2).

The Angels have put together a 39-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento with 78 hits and an OBP of .438, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .552. He's batting .291.

He ranks 17th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Kurtz will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .375 with two doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 12 RBIs.

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.530) thanks to 34 extra-base hits. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom has collected 62 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Zack Gelof has 11 home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.

Gelof heads into this game on a 22-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with three doubles, five home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is hitting .225 with 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 129th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Jo Adell paces his team with a .391 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .249 with an on-base percentage of .292.

He is currently 87th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .254 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Vaughn Grissom is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Athletics vs Angels Head to Head

6/18/2026: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/21/2026: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/19/2026: 14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/6/2025: 17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/17/2025: 11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/16/2025: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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