Cardinals vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Cardinals vs Royals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (40-33) vs. Kansas City Royals (31-45)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Apple TV+

Cardinals vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-124) | KC: (+106)

STL: (-124) | KC: (+106) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156)

STL: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-5, 2.99 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 2-4, 3.86 ERA

The probable starters are Michael McGreevy (3-5) for the Cardinals and Seth Lugo (2-4) for the Royals. McGreevy's team is 9-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McGreevy's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Lugo starts, the Royals are 7-7-0 against the spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Lugo's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Cardinals vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.1%)

Cardinals vs Royals Moneyline

St. Louis is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +106 underdog at home.

Cardinals vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Royals are -156 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +130.

Cardinals vs Royals Over/Under

Cardinals versus Royals, on June 19, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (66.7%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 6-1 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 72 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals are 44-28-0 against the spread in their 72 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won 36.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-26).

Kansas City has a 9-11 record (winning 45% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 72 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-37-1).

The Royals have put together a 32-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 83 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .537, both of which lead St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 14th in slugging.

Alec Burleson is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .396 this season while batting .257 with 43 walks and 49 runs scored.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .266 with a .369 OBP and 31 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Wetherholt has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 88 hits with a .368 on-base percentage and a .465 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .294.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Witt heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is batting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified players, he is 55th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Salvador Perez has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .207.

Cardinals vs Royals Head to Head

6/18/2026: 14-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

14-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2026: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/3/2025: 10-7 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-7 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/18/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2025: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/10/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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