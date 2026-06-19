Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19
Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.
The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Orioles Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (48-27) vs. Baltimore Orioles (35-41)
- Date: Friday, June 19, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and MASN
Dodgers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-190) | BAL: (+160)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | BAL: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Dodgers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-4, 4.76 ERA vs Trey Gibson (Orioles) - 1-2, 5.91 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Roki Sasaki (3-4) to the mound, while Trey Gibson (1-2) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Sasaki and his team are 4-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Sasaki starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-7. The Orioles are 1-3-0 against the spread when Gibson starts. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Gibson's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.
Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (71%)
Dodgers vs Orioles Moneyline
- Baltimore is a +160 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -190 favorite at home.
Dodgers vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Orioles are -126 to cover, and the Dodgers are +105.
Dodgers vs Orioles Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Orioles on June 19 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.
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Dodgers vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (64.4%) in those contests.
- This year Los Angeles has won 26 of 37 games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 34 of their 75 opportunities.
- The Dodgers are 37-38-0 against the spread in their 75 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Orioles have won 17 of the 39 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.6%).
- Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Orioles have played in 76 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-29-3).
- The Orioles have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 36-40-0 against the spread.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has 76 hits and an OBP of .418, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average and a slugging percentage of .545.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Andy Pages has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .272 this season and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- His batting average ranks 50th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 31st.
- Pages has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double and two walks.
- Freddie Freeman has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.
- Freeman has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .241 with a .339 OBP and 40 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
- Tucker takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a home run, two walks and six RBIs.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has a slugging percentage of .460 and has 71 hits, both team-high numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 94th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.
- Taylor Ward's .394 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .347.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage.
- Gunnar Henderson is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
- Adley Rutschman has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .254.
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