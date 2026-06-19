Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Orioles Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (48-27) vs. Baltimore Orioles (35-41)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and MASN

Dodgers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-190) | BAL: (+160)

LAD: (-190) | BAL: (+160) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | BAL: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+105) | BAL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-4, 4.76 ERA vs Trey Gibson (Orioles) - 1-2, 5.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Roki Sasaki (3-4) to the mound, while Trey Gibson (1-2) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Sasaki and his team are 4-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Sasaki starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-7. The Orioles are 1-3-0 against the spread when Gibson starts. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Gibson's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (71%)

Dodgers vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +160 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -190 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Orioles are -126 to cover, and the Dodgers are +105.

Dodgers vs Orioles Over/Under

Dodgers versus Orioles on June 19 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (64.4%) in those contests.

This year Los Angeles has won 26 of 37 games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 34 of their 75 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 37-38-0 against the spread in their 75 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have won 17 of the 39 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.6%).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Orioles have played in 76 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-29-3).

The Orioles have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 36-40-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 76 hits and an OBP of .418, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Andy Pages has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .272 this season and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average ranks 50th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Pages has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double and two walks.

Freddie Freeman has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Freeman has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Tucker is batting .241 with a .339 OBP and 40 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has a slugging percentage of .460 and has 71 hits, both team-high numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 94th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward's .394 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .347.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Adley Rutschman has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .254.

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