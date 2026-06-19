Diamondbacks vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Minnesota Twins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (38-36) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-40)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Apple TV+

Diamondbacks vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-172) | MIN: (+144)

ARI: (-172) | MIN: (+144) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+125) | MIN: +1.5 (-150)

ARI: -1.5 (+125) | MIN: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 8-3, 3.11 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 2-4, 5.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Mike Soroka (8-3) to the mound, while Connor Prielipp (2-4) will answer the bell for the Twins. When Soroka starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. When Soroka starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Twins have a 6-4-0 ATS record in Prielipp's 10 starts with a set spread. The Twins have a 3-6 record in Prielipp's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (57.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Twins Moneyline

Arizona is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +144 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and Arizona is +125 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Twins game on June 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

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Diamondbacks vs Twins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 20, or 62.5%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has a record of 4-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 73 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 41-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 47 total times this season. They've gone 21-26 in those games.

Minnesota is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Twins have played in 74 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-26-2).

The Twins have collected a 41-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 73 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .540. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Ketel Marte has an OPS of .752, fueled by an OBP of .311 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season. He's batting .258.

He is 67th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Marte has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .302 with four doubles, two walks and six RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Perdomo has recorded a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .261 with a .302 OBP and 37 RBI for Arizona this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up a slugging percentage of .589 and has 71 hits, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 52nd, his on-base percentage is 86th, and he is third in slugging.

Brooks Lee is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .294.

His batting average ranks 110th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 136th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Josh Bell is batting .244 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Kody Clemens is hitting .250 with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

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