Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Red Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (39-37) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-43)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and NESN

Mariners vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | BOS: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | BOS: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200)

SEA: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 3-0, 1.54 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 2-3, 3.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (3-0) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (2-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Miller and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Miller's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Suarez starts, the Red Sox are 6-7-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Suarez's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (53.4%)

Mariners vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Mariners vs Red Sox moneyline has Seattle as a -130 favorite, while Boston is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Red Sox Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -200 to cover.

The over/under for the Mariners versus Red Sox game on June 19 has been set at 7, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 36 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious 30 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 36 of 75 chances this season.

The Mariners are 28-47-0 against the spread in their 75 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have gone 9-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36% of those games).

Boston has a 4-10 record (winning just 28.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 72 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-38-2).

The Red Sox have covered 40.3% of their games this season, going 29-43-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .249 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has eight doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 76th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Naylor has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Dominic Canzone is batting .288 with a .565 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Cole Young is batting .257 with a .318 OBP and 34 RBI for Seattle this season.

Young brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has accumulated an on-base percentage of .384 and has 72 hits, both team-best numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .289 and slugging .542.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Wilyer Abreu leads his team with a .426 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 49th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .287.

Jarren Duran is batting .210 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

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