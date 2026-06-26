Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-40) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-42)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Reds.TV

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-184) | CIN: (+154)

PIT: (-184) | CIN: (+154) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144)

PIT: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-7, 2.86 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 5-4, 3.83 ERA

The probable starters are Paul Skenes (6-7) for the Pirates and Andrew Abbott (5-4) for the Reds. When Skenes starts, his team is 5-11-0 against the spread this season. When Skenes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-9. The Reds have a 9-7-0 record against the spread in Abbott's starts. The Reds have a 6-6 record in Abbott's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (71.4%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -184 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +120 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -144.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Pirates-Reds on June 26, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 26 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious two times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 45 of their 80 opportunities.

In 80 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 40-40-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 24 of the 51 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Cincinnati has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-31-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 55.8% of their games this season, going 43-34-0 against the spread.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .890, fueled by an OBP of .405 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. He has a .291 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 35th in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his 16th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .472 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 73 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .249 with 39 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualified batters.

Lowe brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .273 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .285 with a .463 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

O'Hearn enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with three doubles and four RBIs.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.

Gonzales brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .448 slugging percentage, which paces the Reds. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .240. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated 66 hits with a .346 on-base percentage, leading the Reds in both statistics.

JJ Bleday is hitting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

5/3/2026: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2026: 17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/1/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/8/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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