Pirates vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, versus the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Pirates vs Rangers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (30-48) vs. Texas Rangers (38-39)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet PT, and RSN

Pirates vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-110) | TEX: (-106)

PIT: (-110) | TEX: (-106) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-184) | TEX: -1.5 (+152)

PIT: +1.5 (-184) | TEX: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 5-3, 3.49 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 4-4, 4.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Bailey Falter (5-3) to the mound, while Jack Leiter (4-4) will take the ball for the Rangers. Falter's team is 8-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Falter's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Leiter's starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Leiter's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

Pirates vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (53%)

Pirates vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Rangers, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -110, and Texas is -106 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Rangers are +152 to cover, while the Pirates are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Rangers Over/Under

The Pirates-Rangers contest on June 22 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (45%) in those contests.

This year Pittsburgh has won nine of 20 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 72 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 35-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've finished 12-25 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Texas has an 11-24 record (winning just 31.4% of its games).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-50-1 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have put together a 39-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.3% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .215. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .421.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 148th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.348), slugging percentage (.422) and total hits (63) this season. He's batting .266.

His batting average ranks 58th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .219 with a .355 slugging percentage and 39 RBI this year.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .280 with a .325 OBP and 17 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has a .356 on-base percentage and a .439 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .289.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage is 38th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Smith brings a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford has racked up 60 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 108th, his on-base percentage is 96th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks while batting .228.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .233 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Pirates vs Rangers Head to Head

6/21/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/20/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/21/2024: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/20/2024: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/19/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/23/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/22/2023: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!