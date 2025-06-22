NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 22

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Indiana Pacers taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Check out our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (78.15% win probability)

Thunder (78.15% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7)

Thunder (-7) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Thunder -280, Pacers +230

Thunder -280, Pacers +230 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

