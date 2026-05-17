Pirates vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Phillies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (23-23)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

Pirates vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-130) | PHI: (+110)

PIT: (-130) | PHI: (+110) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+172) | PHI: +1.5 (-210)

PIT: -1.5 (+172) | PHI: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-2, 1.98 ERA vs Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 2-0, 2.55 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Paul Skenes (6-2, 1.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler (2-0, 2.55 ERA). When Skenes starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Skenes' team has a record of 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Wheeler's starts. The Phillies were the moneyline underdog for one Wheeler start this season -- they won.

Pirates vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (57.6%)

Pirates vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Phillies, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -130, and Philadelphia is +110 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Phillies Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +172 to cover the runline, with the Phillies being -210.

Pirates vs Phillies Over/Under

Pirates versus Phillies on May 17 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (63%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 8-9 when favored by -130 or more this year.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 24 of 45 chances this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 23-22-0 in 45 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've gone 4-9 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Philadelphia has gone 2-4 (33.3%).

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 46 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-21-2).

The Phillies have a 14-32-0 record ATS this season (covering just 30.4% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has 38 hits, which leads Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .247 with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .552.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 71st in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging in MLB.

Ryan O'Hearn has collected 46 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 42 hits.

Reynolds heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has totaled 41 hits, a team-best for the Phillies. He's batting .237 and slugging .642 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 106th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Schwarber brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, four home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Bryce Harper has a .378 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .548.

His batting average ranks 35th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Brandon Marsh has accumulated a slugging percentage of .474, a team-high for the Phillies.

Trea Turner is batting .237 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Pirates vs Phillies Head to Head

5/16/2026: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/15/2026: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/8/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/17/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/21/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/20/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/19/2024: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/14/2024: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

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