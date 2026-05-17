Pirates vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Phillies Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (23-23)
- Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH
Pirates vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-130) | PHI: (+110)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+172) | PHI: +1.5 (-210)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Pirates vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-2, 1.98 ERA vs Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 2-0, 2.55 ERA
The Pirates will give the ball to Paul Skenes (6-2, 1.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler (2-0, 2.55 ERA). When Skenes starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Skenes' team has a record of 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Wheeler's starts. The Phillies were the moneyline underdog for one Wheeler start this season -- they won.
Pirates vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (57.6%)
Pirates vs Phillies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Phillies, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -130, and Philadelphia is +110 playing on the road.
Pirates vs Phillies Spread
- The Pirates are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +172 to cover the runline, with the Phillies being -210.
Pirates vs Phillies Over/Under
- Pirates versus Phillies on May 17 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
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Pirates vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been favorites in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (63%) in those contests.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 8-9 when favored by -130 or more this year.
- Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 24 of 45 chances this season.
- The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 23-22-0 in 45 games with a line this season.
- The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've gone 4-9 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Philadelphia has gone 2-4 (33.3%).
- The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 46 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-21-2).
- The Phillies have a 14-32-0 record ATS this season (covering just 30.4% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Brandon Lowe has 38 hits, which leads Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .247 with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .552.
- Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- He is 71st in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging in MLB.
- Ryan O'Hearn has collected 46 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 42 hits.
- Reynolds heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has totaled 41 hits, a team-best for the Phillies. He's batting .237 and slugging .642 with an on-base percentage of .365.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 106th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.
- Schwarber brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, four home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.
- Bryce Harper has a .378 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .548.
- His batting average ranks 35th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Brandon Marsh has accumulated a slugging percentage of .474, a team-high for the Phillies.
- Trea Turner is batting .237 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
Pirates vs Phillies Head to Head
- 5/16/2026: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/15/2026: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/8/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/7/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/18/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/17/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)
- 7/21/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 7/20/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/19/2024: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/14/2024: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
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