Colombia vs Ghana Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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Colombia vs Ghana: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Colombia pulled off a genuine surprise in Group K, finishing top of the table ahead of Portugal — a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, a 1-0 win over DR Congo, and a scoreless draw with the Portuguese in which Néstor Lorenzo's side actually won the shot count 24-13. That's the story of this Colombia team all tournament: dominant on the ball, patient in the final third, and defensively airtight — they've conceded zero goals across their last five matches including two pre-tournament friendlies.
Ghana reached the knockouts for the first time in the modern era as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams — a 1-0 win over Panama, a resilient 0-0 draw with co-host England, and a 2-1 loss to Croatia that remains their only defeat. At FIFA #65, they're the lowest-ranked side left in the Round of 32, playing under Carlos Queiroz, who took the job just two months before the tournament amid a chaotic appointment and legal issues surrounding Thomas Partey. There's a sharp subplot here too: Queiroz previously managed Colombia from 2019-2020, a stint that ended badly with a 3-0 loss to Uruguay and a 6-1 defeat to Ecuador. He's now trying to eliminate the exact program that let him go.
This is the first-ever competitive meeting between these nations, and both sides carry an identical piece of history — each has exactly one all-time World Cup knockout win. Ghana's best hope is replicating the disciplined low block that frustrated England; Colombia's plan, per every preview, is patience against exactly that kind of setup, trusting their class to eventually find the breakthrough.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Colombia's plan against a deep block hasn't changed: dominate possession, avoid over-committing numbers forward that could expose them on the counter, and trust Díaz, Rodríguez and Suárez to eventually find a crack. It's exactly the pattern that produced their 1-0 win over DR Congo.
Ghana's success hinges entirely on Partey shielding the back line and denying Rodríguez time on the ball — if he does, they can frustrate Colombia the way they frustrated England. If Colombia play through him, the low block gets stretched fast.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Colombia -240 / Draw +340 / Ghana +750 · 2 Up Early Payout: Colombia -250 / Draw +330 / Ghana +700 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Colombia -600 / Ghana +410 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Diaz +155, Suarez +160, Rodriguez +200, Arias +280, Semenyo +460, Ayew +550, Williams +550, Munoz +600, Puerta +600, Lerma +650 · To Score or Assist: Diaz -120, Rodriguez -120, Suarez -105, Arias +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Diaz -290, Suarez -280, Rodriguez -180, Arias -150, Puerta -130, Williams +100 · First Goalscorer: Diaz +440, Suarez +450, Rodriguez +550, Arias +750, No Goalscorer +1000 · Correct Score: Colombia 1-0 +460, 0-0 +1000, 0-1 +1700, 2-0 +500, 1-1 +700, 0-2 +5000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2200, 1-2 +2500, 3-0 +900, 3-3 +10000, 0-3 +20000, 3-1 +1200, 1-3 +10000, 3-2 +3300, 2-3 +10000 · BTTS Yes +138 / No -176 · O/U 1.5: -310 / +240 · Antoine Semenyo carrying an ankle knock, expected to feature for Ghana · No other injuries reported for either side · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 9:30 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Algeria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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