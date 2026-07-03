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Colombia vs Ghana Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Colombia vs Ghana Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32
Colombia vs Ghana: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tonight, Friday July 3 · 9:30 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · Kansas City, MO · FOX

Colombia vs Ghana: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds

COL -240 ML · -600 To Advance · GHA +750 · Draw +340 · Ghana Is Lowest-Ranked Team In R32
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: COL -240 ML (90 MIN) · -600 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -176 · UNDER 1.5 -310 · LUIS DIAZ ANYTIME +155 · CORRECT SCORE 1-0 +460 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST · GHANA'S CARLOS QUEIROZ PREVIOUSLY COACHED COLOMBIA (2019-20) BEFORE BEING FIRED · SEMENYO CARRYING AN ANKLE KNOCK BUT EXPECTED TO PLAY
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tonight · 9:30 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX
🇨🇴 Colombia
vs 🇬🇭 Ghana
Group K Winners · Ahead of Portugal Group L 3rd · FIFA #65, Lowest In R32
FD Moneyline (90 min)
COL -240
GHA +750 · Draw +340
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
COL -600 · GHA +410
FD ODDS:
BTTS No -176
BTTS Yes +138
U1.5 -310
O1.5 +240
Bracket Path
Winner plays the Switzerland/Algeria winner in the Round of 16
→ R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Colombia pulled off a genuine surprise in Group K, finishing top of the table ahead of Portugal — a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, a 1-0 win over DR Congo, and a scoreless draw with the Portuguese in which Néstor Lorenzo's side actually won the shot count 24-13. That's the story of this Colombia team all tournament: dominant on the ball, patient in the final third, and defensively airtight — they've conceded zero goals across their last five matches including two pre-tournament friendlies.

Ghana reached the knockouts for the first time in the modern era as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams — a 1-0 win over Panama, a resilient 0-0 draw with co-host England, and a 2-1 loss to Croatia that remains their only defeat. At FIFA #65, they're the lowest-ranked side left in the Round of 32, playing under Carlos Queiroz, who took the job just two months before the tournament amid a chaotic appointment and legal issues surrounding Thomas Partey. There's a sharp subplot here too: Queiroz previously managed Colombia from 2019-2020, a stint that ended badly with a 3-0 loss to Uruguay and a 6-1 defeat to Ecuador. He's now trying to eliminate the exact program that let him go.

This is the first-ever competitive meeting between these nations, and both sides carry an identical piece of history — each has exactly one all-time World Cup knockout win. Ghana's best hope is replicating the disciplined low block that frustrated England; Colombia's plan, per every preview, is patience against exactly that kind of setup, trusting their class to eventually find the breakthrough.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇨🇴 Colombia
✅ No injuries or suspensions reported
Luis Suárez — recovered from a minor fitness doubt, starts
Daniel Muñoz & Johan Mojica — return after rotation vs Portugal
James Rodríguez — 6 goals, 4 assists in 11 career WC games
✅ Zero goals conceded in last 5 matches
🇬🇭 Ghana
⚠️ Antoine Semenyo — ankle knock, expected to feature
Jordan Ayew — leads the line
Iñaki Williams — priced level with Ayew, likely starting wide
Thomas Partey — anchors midfield, legal issues resolved enough to play
✅ No other injuries reported

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇴 Colombia · 4-3-3
GK
Camilo Vargas
DEF
Daniel Muñoz · Davinson Sánchez · Jhon Lucumí · Johan Mojica
MID
Gustavo Puerta · Jefferson Lerma · Jhon Arias
ATT
James Rodríguez ⭐ · Luis Suárez ✅ · Luis Díaz ⭐
Notable subs: Jaminton Campaz · Jorge Carrascal · Juan Quintero
🇬🇭 Ghana · 4-3-3
GK
Danlad Ibrahim Asare
DEF
Marvin Senaya · Jonas Adjetey · Derrick Luckassen · Gideon Mensah
MID
Thomas Partey · Kwasi Sibo · Elisha Owusu
ATT
Antoine Semenyo ⚠️ · Jordan Ayew · Iñaki Williams
Notable subs: Kamaldeen Sulemana · Ernest Nuamah
🎯 Tactical Preview

Colombia's plan against a deep block hasn't changed: dominate possession, avoid over-committing numbers forward that could expose them on the counter, and trust Díaz, Rodríguez and Suárez to eventually find a crack. It's exactly the pattern that produced their 1-0 win over DR Congo.

Ghana's success hinges entirely on Partey shielding the back line and denying Rodríguez time on the ball — if he does, they can frustrate Colombia the way they frustrated England. If Colombia play through him, the low block gets stretched fast.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form
All-time meetings
First-ever competitive meeting
All-time WC knockout wins (each)
1 apiece
Colombia group stage record
2-1-0, finished ahead of Portugal
Colombia goals conceded, last 5 matches
0
Ghana group stage record
1-1-1, best 3rd-place finisher
Ghana's last 9 matches record
1 win, 6 losses

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Colombia To Advance
A class gap against the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-600
$60→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · The Clean Sheet Read
Both Teams to Score — No
Colombia haven't conceded in five straight matches, and Ghana's attack has scored just 5 goals in their last 9 games · Semenyo's ankle knock adds further doubt to Ghana's already limited scoring threat
-176
$17.60→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Goalscorer Favorite
Luis Díaz — Anytime Goalscorer
Colombia's most explosive attacker, expected to elevate his game now that the knockout rounds have begun after a quieter group stage
+155
$10→$25.50
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Backed By Both Teams' Recent Form
Under 1.5 Total Goals
Ghana are averaging 1.67 total goals per match this tournament, Colombia just 1.33 — both point toward a tight, low-scoring knockout affair
-310
$31→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Colombia 1-0
Matches the exact scoreline from Colombia's win over DR Congo in the group stage against a similarly stubborn low block
+460
$10→$56
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Colombia to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Luis Díaz anytime goal
Builds on Colombia's clear favorite status, their spotless recent defensive record, and Díaz's role as their most likely individual difference-maker. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Colombia vs Ghana · World Cup R32 · Tonight
Colombia 1–0 Ghana
Díaz, Rodríguez or Suárez eventually breaks down a stubborn Ghanaian low block, and Colombia's tight defense sees out a familiar, controlled win.
Confidence
MEDIUM-HIGH
This is Colombia's game to lose, but Ghana's low block has already frustrated a co-host in England to 0-0, so patience will be required. The correct score board's own shortest price (1-0) and BTTS No at -176 both back up a controlled, low-margin Colombia win as the most likely outcome.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Colombia vs Ghana · Tonight · 9:30PM ET · FOX
Bet Colombia vs Ghana on FanDuel
Diaz anytime +155 · BTTS No -176 · Colombia to advance -600
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Colombia -240 / Draw +340 / Ghana +750 · 2 Up Early Payout: Colombia -250 / Draw +330 / Ghana +700 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Colombia -600 / Ghana +410 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Diaz +155, Suarez +160, Rodriguez +200, Arias +280, Semenyo +460, Ayew +550, Williams +550, Munoz +600, Puerta +600, Lerma +650 · To Score or Assist: Diaz -120, Rodriguez -120, Suarez -105, Arias +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Diaz -290, Suarez -280, Rodriguez -180, Arias -150, Puerta -130, Williams +100 · First Goalscorer: Diaz +440, Suarez +450, Rodriguez +550, Arias +750, No Goalscorer +1000 · Correct Score: Colombia 1-0 +460, 0-0 +1000, 0-1 +1700, 2-0 +500, 1-1 +700, 0-2 +5000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2200, 1-2 +2500, 3-0 +900, 3-3 +10000, 0-3 +20000, 3-1 +1200, 1-3 +10000, 3-2 +3300, 2-3 +10000 · BTTS Yes +138 / No -176 · O/U 1.5: -310 / +240 · Antoine Semenyo carrying an ankle knock, expected to feature for Ghana · No other injuries reported for either side · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 9:30 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Algeria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Predictions tonight for Colombia vs Ghana World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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