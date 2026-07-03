Colombia vs Ghana Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32

⚡ KEY LINES: COL -240 ML (90 MIN) · -600 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -176 · UNDER 1.5 -310 · LUIS DIAZ ANYTIME +155 · CORRECT SCORE 1-0 +460 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST · GHANA'S CARLOS QUEIROZ PREVIOUSLY COACHED COLOMBIA (2019-20) BEFORE BEING FIRED · SEMENYO CARRYING AN ANKLE KNOCK BUT EXPECTED TO PLAY

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tonight · 9:30 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX 🇨🇴 Colombia vs 🇬🇭 Ghana Group K Winners · Ahead of Portugal Group L 3rd · FIFA #65, Lowest In R32 FD Moneyline (90 min) COL -240 GHA +750 · Draw +340 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) COL -600 · GHA +410 FD ODDS: BTTS No -176 BTTS Yes +138 U1.5 -310 O1.5 +240

Bracket Path Winner plays the Switzerland/Algeria winner in the Round of 16 → R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Colombia pulled off a genuine surprise in Group K, finishing top of the table ahead of Portugal — a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, a 1-0 win over DR Congo, and a scoreless draw with the Portuguese in which Néstor Lorenzo's side actually won the shot count 24-13. That's the story of this Colombia team all tournament: dominant on the ball, patient in the final third, and defensively airtight — they've conceded zero goals across their last five matches including two pre-tournament friendlies.

Ghana reached the knockouts for the first time in the modern era as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams — a 1-0 win over Panama, a resilient 0-0 draw with co-host England, and a 2-1 loss to Croatia that remains their only defeat. At FIFA #65, they're the lowest-ranked side left in the Round of 32, playing under Carlos Queiroz, who took the job just two months before the tournament amid a chaotic appointment and legal issues surrounding Thomas Partey. There's a sharp subplot here too: Queiroz previously managed Colombia from 2019-2020, a stint that ended badly with a 3-0 loss to Uruguay and a 6-1 defeat to Ecuador. He's now trying to eliminate the exact program that let him go.

This is the first-ever competitive meeting between these nations, and both sides carry an identical piece of history — each has exactly one all-time World Cup knockout win. Ghana's best hope is replicating the disciplined low block that frustrated England; Colombia's plan, per every preview, is patience against exactly that kind of setup, trusting their class to eventually find the breakthrough.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇨🇴 Colombia ✅ No injuries or suspensions reported ✅ Luis Suárez — recovered from a minor fitness doubt, starts ✅ Daniel Muñoz & Johan Mojica — return after rotation vs Portugal ✅ James Rodríguez — 6 goals, 4 assists in 11 career WC games ✅ Zero goals conceded in last 5 matches 🇬🇭 Ghana ⚠️ Antoine Semenyo — ankle knock, expected to feature ✅ Jordan Ayew — leads the line ✅ Iñaki Williams — priced level with Ayew, likely starting wide ✅ Thomas Partey — anchors midfield, legal issues resolved enough to play ✅ No other injuries reported

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇴 Colombia · 4-3-3 GK Camilo Vargas DEF Daniel Muñoz · Davinson Sánchez · Jhon Lucumí · Johan Mojica MID Gustavo Puerta · Jefferson Lerma · Jhon Arias ATT James Rodríguez ⭐ · Luis Suárez ✅ · Luis Díaz ⭐ Notable subs: Jaminton Campaz · Jorge Carrascal · Juan Quintero 🇬🇭 Ghana · 4-3-3 GK Danlad Ibrahim Asare DEF Marvin Senaya · Jonas Adjetey · Derrick Luckassen · Gideon Mensah MID Thomas Partey · Kwasi Sibo · Elisha Owusu ATT Antoine Semenyo ⚠️ · Jordan Ayew · Iñaki Williams Notable subs: Kamaldeen Sulemana · Ernest Nuamah

🎯 Tactical Preview Colombia's plan against a deep block hasn't changed: dominate possession, avoid over-committing numbers forward that could expose them on the counter, and trust Díaz, Rodríguez and Suárez to eventually find a crack. It's exactly the pattern that produced their 1-0 win over DR Congo. Ghana's success hinges entirely on Partey shielding the back line and denying Rodríguez time on the ball — if he does, they can frustrate Colombia the way they frustrated England. If Colombia play through him, the low block gets stretched fast.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form All-time meetings First-ever competitive meeting All-time WC knockout wins (each) 1 apiece Colombia group stage record 2-1-0, finished ahead of Portugal Colombia goals conceded, last 5 matches 0 Ghana group stage record 1-1-1, best 3rd-place finisher Ghana's last 9 matches record 1 win, 6 losses

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Colombia To Advance A class gap against the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -600 $60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · The Clean Sheet Read Both Teams to Score — No Colombia haven't conceded in five straight matches, and Ghana's attack has scored just 5 goals in their last 9 games · Semenyo's ankle knock adds further doubt to Ghana's already limited scoring threat -176 $17.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Goalscorer Favorite Luis Díaz — Anytime Goalscorer Colombia's most explosive attacker, expected to elevate his game now that the knockout rounds have begun after a quieter group stage +155 $10→$25.50 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Backed By Both Teams' Recent Form Under 1.5 Total Goals Ghana are averaging 1.67 total goals per match this tournament, Colombia just 1.33 — both point toward a tight, low-scoring knockout affair -310 $31→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Colombia 1-0 Matches the exact scoreline from Colombia's win over DR Congo in the group stage against a similarly stubborn low block +460 $10→$56

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Colombia to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Luis Díaz anytime goal Builds on Colombia's clear favorite status, their spotless recent defensive record, and Díaz's role as their most likely individual difference-maker. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Colombia vs Ghana · World Cup R32 · Tonight Colombia 1–0 Ghana Díaz, Rodríguez or Suárez eventually breaks down a stubborn Ghanaian low block, and Colombia's tight defense sees out a familiar, controlled win. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH This is Colombia's game to lose, but Ghana's low block has already frustrated a co-host in England to 0-0, so patience will be required. The correct score board's own shortest price (1-0) and BTTS No at -176 both back up a controlled, low-margin Colombia win as the most likely outcome.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Colombia vs Ghana · Tonight · 9:30PM ET · FOX Bet Colombia vs Ghana on FanDuel Diaz anytime +155 · BTTS No -176 · Colombia to advance -600

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Colombia -240 / Draw +340 / Ghana +750 · 2 Up Early Payout: Colombia -250 / Draw +330 / Ghana +700 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Colombia -600 / Ghana +410 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Diaz +155, Suarez +160, Rodriguez +200, Arias +280, Semenyo +460, Ayew +550, Williams +550, Munoz +600, Puerta +600, Lerma +650 · To Score or Assist: Diaz -120, Rodriguez -120, Suarez -105, Arias +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Diaz -290, Suarez -280, Rodriguez -180, Arias -150, Puerta -130, Williams +100 · First Goalscorer: Diaz +440, Suarez +450, Rodriguez +550, Arias +750, No Goalscorer +1000 · Correct Score: Colombia 1-0 +460, 0-0 +1000, 0-1 +1700, 2-0 +500, 1-1 +700, 0-2 +5000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2200, 1-2 +2500, 3-0 +900, 3-3 +10000, 0-3 +20000, 3-1 +1200, 1-3 +10000, 3-2 +3300, 2-3 +10000 · BTTS Yes +138 / No -176 · O/U 1.5: -310 / +240 · Antoine Semenyo carrying an ankle knock, expected to feature for Ghana · No other injuries reported for either side · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 9:30 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Algeria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER