Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (7-12) vs. Washington Nationals (7-11)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MASN

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-130) | WSH: (+110)

PIT: (-130) | WSH: (+110) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+160) | WSH: +1.5 (-194)

PIT: -1.5 (+160) | WSH: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 1-1, 7.36 ERA

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (0-1) for the Pirates and Trevor Williams (1-1) for the Nationals. When Heaney starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. This will be Heaney's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Nationals have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Williams' three starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 1-2 record in Williams' three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (51.5%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Nationals reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-130) and Washington as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +160 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -194.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Pirates-Nationals on April 17, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-2 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 6-13-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-9).

Washington is 4-8 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-7-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have collected a 9-9-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.343) and total hits (12) this season. He's batting .222 batting average while slugging .426.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .203 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks, while slugging .297 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 127th, his on-base percentage 128th, and his slugging percentage 147th.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.317) powered by two extra-base hits.

Andrew McCutchen has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up 16 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .242 and slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz leads his team with a .377 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .444 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .317.

His batting average ranks 17th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Alex Call is hitting .297 with two doubles, a triple and 10 walks.

Nate Lowe is batting .270 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

4/16/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/14/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/8/2024: 7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/7/2024: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/7/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2024: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!