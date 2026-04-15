Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7) vs. Washington Nationals (8-9)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Nationals.TV

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-166) | WSH: (+140)

PIT: (-166) | WSH: (+140) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156)

PIT: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 1-1, 2.12 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 2-0, 1.76 ERA

The probable pitchers are Braxton Ashcraft (1-1) for the Pirates and Foster Griffin (2-0) for the Nationals. Ashcraft's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ashcraft's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals are 2-1-0 against the spread when Griffin starts. The Nationals have a 2-1 record in Griffin's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (68.2%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Pirates, Washington is the underdog at +140, and Pittsburgh is -166 playing at home.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +130 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

The Pirates-Nationals contest on April 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win six times (75%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -166 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 17 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 11-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have gone 8-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Washington has a record of 7-7 (50%).

The Nationals have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-5-0).

The Nationals have collected an 11-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.7% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 15 hits, batting .268 this season with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .397 and a slugging percentage of .679.

Among qualified hitters, he is 67th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is sixth in slugging.

Lowe will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with four home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with an OPS of .997. He has a slash line of .328/.400/.597 this season.

Among all qualified batters, he is 13th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .305/.394/.508.

Bryan Reynolds has been key for Pittsburgh with 19 hits, an OBP of .382 plus a slugging percentage of .477.

Reynolds takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up a team-best OBP (.426) and slugging percentage (.695), while pacing the Nationals in hits (21, while batting .356).

He is fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Abrams brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .529 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

James Wood has six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .265. He's slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .398.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 69th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 15th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has a .338 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals.

Jacob Young is batting .265 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

4/14/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2026: 16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/14/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/13/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/12/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/16/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/14/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/8/2024: 7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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