Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Nationals Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7) vs. Washington Nationals (8-9)
- Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026
- Time: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and Nationals.TV
Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-166) | WSH: (+140)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 1-1, 2.12 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 2-0, 1.76 ERA
The probable pitchers are Braxton Ashcraft (1-1) for the Pirates and Foster Griffin (2-0) for the Nationals. Ashcraft's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ashcraft's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals are 2-1-0 against the spread when Griffin starts. The Nationals have a 2-1 record in Griffin's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (68.2%)
Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Pirates, Washington is the underdog at +140, and Pittsburgh is -166 playing at home.
Pirates vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +130 to cover the runline.
Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under
- The Pirates-Nationals contest on April 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.
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Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win six times (75%) in those games.
- Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -166 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 17 opportunities.
- The Pirates have posted a record of 11-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nationals have gone 8-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Washington has a record of 7-7 (50%).
- The Nationals have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-5-0).
- The Nationals have collected an 11-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.7% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 15 hits, batting .268 this season with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .397 and a slugging percentage of .679.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 67th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is sixth in slugging.
- Lowe will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with four home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.
- Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with an OPS of .997. He has a slash line of .328/.400/.597 this season.
- Among all qualified batters, he is 13th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.
- Ryan O'Hearn has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .305/.394/.508.
- Bryan Reynolds has been key for Pittsburgh with 19 hits, an OBP of .382 plus a slugging percentage of .477.
- Reynolds takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams has put up a team-best OBP (.426) and slugging percentage (.695), while pacing the Nationals in hits (21, while batting .356).
- He is fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.
- Abrams brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .529 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.
- James Wood has six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .265. He's slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .398.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 69th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 15th in slugging.
- Daylen Lile has a .338 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals.
- Jacob Young is batting .265 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head
- 4/14/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/13/2026: 16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 9/14/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/13/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/12/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/17/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/16/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/15/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/14/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 9/8/2024: 7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
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