Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-12) vs. Washington Nationals (7-10)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MASN

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-108) | WSH: (-108)

PIT: (-108) | WSH: (-108) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-182) | WSH: -1.5 (+150)

PIT: +1.5 (-182) | WSH: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 0-2, 7.20 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 2-0, 1.96 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Bailey Falter (0-2) versus the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (2-0). Falter's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Falter's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals covered each of Parker's three starts with a set spread. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for two Parker starts this season -- they won both.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (52.6%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -108 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

Pirates versus Nationals, on April 16, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won three of seven games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 18 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 18 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 5-13-0 against the spread.

The Nationals are 6-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

Washington has a record of 6-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (42.9%).

In the 17 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-6-0).

The Nationals have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 9-8-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .217 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks. He has an on-base percentage of .299 and a slugging percentage of .317.

Among qualified batters, he is 109th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has 10 hits and an OBP of .333, both of which lead the Pirates this season. He's batting .200 and slugging .360.

He ranks 128th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging in the major leagues.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.323/.304.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .352, fueled by six extra-base hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up 15 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .242 and slugging .581 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz has a .394 OBP while slugging .467. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .333.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 10th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe has four doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .267.

Alex Call has two doubles, a triple and 10 walks while batting .324.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

4/15/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/14/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/8/2024: 7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/7/2024: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/7/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2024: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

