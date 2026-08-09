Pirates vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9
Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.
The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the New York Mets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Mets Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (57-61) vs. New York Mets (51-66)
- Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and SNY
Pirates vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-144) | NYM: (+122)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Pirates vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones (Pirates) - 2-3, 4.02 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 3-5, 4.33 ERA
The Pirates will call on Jared Jones (2-3) versus the Mets and Sean Manaea (3-5). Jones' team is 6-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Jones' team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Mets have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in Manaea's starts. The Mets have a 2-5 record in Manaea's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Pirates vs Mets Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (59.9%)
Pirates vs Mets Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while New York is a +122 underdog on the road.
Pirates vs Mets Spread
- The Pirates are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +150 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -182.
Pirates vs Mets Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Pirates-Mets on Aug. 9, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
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Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (54.8%) in those contests.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 11-13 when favored by -144 or more this year.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 116 opportunities.
- The Pirates are 57-59-0 against the spread in their 116 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mets have a 14-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.4% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, New York has a 1-16 record (winning only 5.9% of its games).
- The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-57-6 record against the over/under.
- The Mets have collected a 53-60-0 record ATS this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has 116 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .442.
- Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 60th in slugging.
- Brandon Lowe has 110 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .254 with 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 78th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.
- Lowe takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.402) powered by 26 extra-base hits.
- Gonzales has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double.
- Spencer Horwitz is batting .271 with a .373 OBP and 37 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
- Horwitz takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.
Mets Player Leaders
- Carson Benge has accumulated an on-base percentage of .330 and has 114 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .270 and slugging .412.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 46th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.
- Benge hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.
- Bo Bichette's .369 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .300.
- He is 73rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Marcus Semien has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .215.
- A.J. Ewing has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .269.
Pirates vs Mets Head to Head
- 8/7/2026: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 3/29/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 3/28/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 3/26/2026: 11-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 6/29/2025: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/28/2025: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/27/2025: 9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/14/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 5/13/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 5/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
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