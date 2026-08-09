Pirates vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the New York Mets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Mets Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-61) vs. New York Mets (51-66)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SNY

Pirates vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-144) | NYM: (+122)

PIT: (-144) | NYM: (+122) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)

PIT: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones (Pirates) - 2-3, 4.02 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 3-5, 4.33 ERA

The Pirates will call on Jared Jones (2-3) versus the Mets and Sean Manaea (3-5). Jones' team is 6-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Jones' team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Mets have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in Manaea's starts. The Mets have a 2-5 record in Manaea's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (59.9%)

Pirates vs Mets Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while New York is a +122 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Mets Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +150 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -182.

Pirates vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Pirates-Mets on Aug. 9, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (54.8%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 11-13 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 116 opportunities.

The Pirates are 57-59-0 against the spread in their 116 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have a 14-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, New York has a 1-16 record (winning only 5.9% of its games).

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-57-6 record against the over/under.

The Mets have collected a 53-60-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 116 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .442.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 110 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .254 with 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 78th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Lowe takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.402) powered by 26 extra-base hits.

Gonzales has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .271 with a .373 OBP and 37 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Horwitz takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Carson Benge has accumulated an on-base percentage of .330 and has 114 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .270 and slugging .412.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 46th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Benge hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Bo Bichette's .369 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is 73rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Marcus Semien has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .215.

A.J. Ewing has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .269.

Pirates vs Mets Head to Head

8/7/2026: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/29/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/28/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/26/2026: 11-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

11-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/29/2025: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/28/2025: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/27/2025: 9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/14/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/13/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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