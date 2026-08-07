Pirates vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Pirates vs Mets Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-60) vs. New York Mets (50-66)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and WPIX

Pirates vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-130) | NYM: (+120)

PIT: (-130) | NYM: (+120) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)

PIT: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Pirates vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 6-3, 3.15 ERA vs Zach Thornton (Mets) - 2-2, 2.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Carmen Mlodzinski (6-3) for the Pirates and Zach Thornton (2-2) for the Mets. When Mlodzinski starts, his team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season. Mlodzinski's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Mets have a 4-2-0 ATS record in Thornton's six starts that had a set spread. The Mets are 1-2 in Thornton's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (60.6%)

Pirates vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Mets reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-130) and New York as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Pirates vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +150 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Pirates-Mets contest on Aug. 7, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

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Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 34, or 55.7%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Pittsburgh has won 19 of 38 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 115 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 57-58-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 13 of the 45 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (28.9%).

New York is 1-16 (winning only 5.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 112 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-57-6).

The Mets have covered 46.4% of their games this season, going 52-60-0 against the spread.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 114 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .441.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 109 hits. He is batting .255 this season and has 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualified, he ranks 77th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.399) powered by 25 extra-base hits.

Gonzales enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with .

Spencer Horwitz is batting .271 with a .375 OBP and 37 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Carson Benge is batting .267 with 15 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Benge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Bo Bichette is slugging .370 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 72nd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is hitting .214 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

A.J. Ewing is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Pirates vs Mets Head to Head

3/29/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/28/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/26/2026: 11-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

11-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/29/2025: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/28/2025: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/27/2025: 9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/14/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/13/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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