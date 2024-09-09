Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (67-76) vs. Miami Marlins (54-89)

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSFL

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-275) | MIA: (+225)

PIT: (-275) | MIA: (+225) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (-126) | MIA: +1.5 (+105)

PIT: -1.5 (-126) | MIA: +1.5 (+105) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 9-2, 2.13 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 2-2, 3.78 ERA

The probable pitchers are Paul Skenes (9-2) for the Pirates and Valente Bellozo (2-2) for the Marlins. Skenes and his team are 10-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has a record of 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Bellozo starts, the Marlins have gone 5-4-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Bellozo's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (68.5%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -275 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +225 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are -126 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are +105.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

The Pirates-Marlins contest on Sept. 9 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (52.8%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Pittsburgh this season, with a -275 moneyline set for this game.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 140 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 76-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 40.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (50-74).

Miami has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 142 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-59-6).

The Marlins have collected a 66-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.5% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .449. He has a .276 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 27th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (131) this season while batting .270 with 54 extra-base hits. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging in MLB.

Cruz heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .237 with a .421 slugging percentage and 47 RBI this year.

Bryan De La Cruz has 19 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.455) and paces the Marlins in hits (111). He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 90th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Jesus Sanchez leads his team with a .306 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .423.

His batting average ranks 78th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .253 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.

Xavier Edwards is batting .325 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 walks.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

3/31/2024: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/29/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/30/2023: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/24/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2023: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

