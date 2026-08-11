Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-62) vs. Miami Marlins (60-59)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | MIA: (+104)

PIT: (-112) | MIA: (+104) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+155) | MIA: +1.5 (-188)

PIT: -1.5 (+155) | MIA: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 9-10, 3.96 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 5-9, 3.61 ERA

The probable starters are Paul Skenes (9-10) for the Pirates and Eury Perez (5-9) for the Marlins. Skenes' team is 8-16-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team has a record of 8-12 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins are 8-11-0 ATS in Pérez's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have a 3-8 record in Pérez's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (51.7%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +155 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Pirates versus Marlins contest on Aug. 11 has been set at 7, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 35, or 54.7%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won 33 of 62 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 66 of 118 chances this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 58-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 38.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-38).

Miami is 17-28 (winning only 37.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-58-2 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 60-57-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 118 hits. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .443.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles and three walks.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 111 hits. He is batting .253 this season and has 51 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Nick Gonzales has hit six homers with a team-high .399 SLG this season.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .269 with a .377 OBP and 37 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has put up a slugging percentage of .470 and has 147 hits, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .318 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks second in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Xavier Edwards' .365 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .390.

He is 21st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Javier Sanoja is hitting .274 with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 17 walks.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .206 with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 58 walks.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

6/14/2026: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2026: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/11/2025: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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