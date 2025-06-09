Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (26-40) vs. Miami Marlins (24-39)

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Monday, June 9, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT, and FDSFL

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-118) | MIA: (-100)

PIT: (-118) | MIA: (-100) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168)

PIT: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-1, 5.27 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Mike Burrows (1-1) for the Pirates and Eury Perez for the Marlins. Burrows' team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Burrows' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Perez and his team were underdogs on the moneyline every time he pitched a season ago.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (56.6%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -100 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Marlins are +168 to cover, while the Pirates are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Marlins on June 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-9 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 62 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 62 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 29-33-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 37% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-34).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Miami has a 17-30 record (winning only 36.2% of its games).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-29-0).

The Marlins have a 34-29-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 46 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .227 with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .458.

He is 142nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .686, fueled by an OBP of .309 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season. He's batting .235.

Among qualified hitters, he is 127th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.353) this season, fueled by 49 hits.

McCutchen heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a walk and three RBIs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .299 with a .345 OBP and 14 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has racked up 58 hits with a .483 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Marlins. He's batting .280 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 31st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is batting .229 with seven doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Agustin Ramirez has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .245.

Eric Wagaman is batting .248 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

3/30/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/10/2024: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/9/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2024: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/29/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!