Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (35-34) vs. Miami Marlins (34-35)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Marlins.TV

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

PIT: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

PIT: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 5-3, 3.28 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 5-4, 4.33 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Braxton Ashcraft (5-3, 3.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Sandy Alcantara (5-4, 4.33 ERA). Ashcraft and his team have a record of 7-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Ashcraft starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-3. The Marlins are 7-7-0 ATS in Alcantara's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have a 4-3 record in Alcantara's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (65.6%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -154 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +140 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -170.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

Pirates versus Marlins, on June 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (57.9%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 6-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 68 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 33-35-0 against the spread in their 68 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-25).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Miami has a record of 2-8 (20%).

The Marlins have played in 68 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-28-2).

The Marlins are 33-35-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (60) this season while batting .249 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .523.

He is 84th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Lowe will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389. He's batting .265 and slugging .424.

His batting average ranks 58th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 75th.

Reynolds takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .291 with a .471 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Horwitz has recorded a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has 10 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

O'Hearn heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has put up an on-base percentage of .388, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .304 and slugging .451.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 11th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks is hitting .265 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .489 and has 93 hits, both team-best marks for the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee has eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 39 walks while hitting .205.

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