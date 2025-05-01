Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Pirates vs Cubs Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-19) vs. Chicago Cubs (18-12)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-152) | CHC: (+128)

PIT: (-152) | CHC: (+128) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164)

PIT: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 3-2, 2.39 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 1-0, 0.96 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (3-2, 2.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Colin Rea (1-0, 0.96 ERA). Skenes' team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). Rea has started two games with set spreads, and the Cubs covered in both opportunities. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for two Rea starts this season -- they won both.

Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (56.7%)

Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -152 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Cubs Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +136 to cover the runline, with the Cubs being -164.

Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under

Pirates versus Cubs on May 1 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -152 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 11-19-0 against the spread in their 30 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won seven of the 14 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Chicago has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-8-1).

The Cubs have covered 53.6% of their games this season, going 15-13-0 against the spread.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.362) and total hits (24) this season. He's batting .250 batting average while slugging .531.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .275 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .363.

McCutchen brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .235 with a .304 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Hayes brings a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .340, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Kiner-Falefa heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a walk.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has a team-high OBP (.397) and slugging percentage (.568). He's batting .288.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 35th, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .284 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 39th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has totaled 31 hits, a team-best for the Cubs.

Carson Kelly is hitting .370 with a double, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head

4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2024: 12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/3/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/2/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2024: 14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/26/2024: 18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/17/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

