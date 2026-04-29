Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Cardinals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (16-14) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (16-13)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Cardinals.TV

Pirates vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-142) | STL: (+120)

PIT: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164)

PIT: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 1-2, 4.88 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 2-2, 4.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (1-2) to the mound, while Andre Pallante (2-2) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Chandler's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Chandler's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Cardinals have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Pallante's five starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 2-2 record in Pallante's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (67.4%)

Pirates vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -142 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Cardinals Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +136 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -164.

Pirates vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Pirates-Cardinals game on April 29 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (64.7%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-4 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 30 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 17-13-0 in 30 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 53.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-12).

St. Louis has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-13-1 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have collected a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.6% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 31 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .265 with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .538.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ryan O'Hearn leads the Pirates with an OPS of .925. He has a slash line of .323/.410/.515 this season.

His batting average is eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

O'Hearn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .515 this season.

Bryan Reynolds has three home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

JJ Wetherholt has three doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .241. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 67th in slugging.

Wetherholt heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Jordan Walker's 30 hits and .547 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson is batting .264 with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Ivan Herrera leads his team with a .414 on-base percentage.

Pirates vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/28/2026: 11-7 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/27/2026: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/28/2025: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/26/2025: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/1/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/6/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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