Norway vs England Best Haaland & Kane Prop Bets Today For World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal

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⚡ WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · PROP BET GUIDE · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Norway vs England · Today, Saturday July 11 · Kickoff 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX
Best Haaland & Kane Prop Bets Today
Full head-to-head prop board · The Golden Boot duel · All odds FanDuel
Kane Anytime -115 · Haaland Anytime +115
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ THE DUEL FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT: HAALAND (7 GOALS) VS KANE (6 GOALS) — KANE IS FAVORED ON ANYTIME GOALSCORER, HAALAND ON 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET · BOTH SIT INSIDE THE TOP 2 SHORTEST PRICES ON THE ENTIRE MATCH BOARD · KICKOFF 5PM ET TODAY
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX
England -205 to advance · Both Teams to Score favored at -182
→ SF vs ARG/SUI
This guide walks through every major FanDuel prop market for both strikers, market by market, and calls out our pick on each one. Kane sits on 6 tournament goals to Haaland's 7 — with a semifinal spot on the line, whoever wins this individual duel could well decide the match itself.
1️⃣ Anytime Goalscorer — Who Scores?
How it works: Pays out if your player scores at any point during 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Extra time and penalties don't count, and own goals don't count either.
✅ Our Pick: Kane Anytime Goalscorer (-115)
A near-even-money favorite against a Norway defense that's conceded in every single match this tournament. The board's outright shortest price of either player.
2️⃣ To Score or Assist — Overall Involvement
How it works: Pays out if your player either scores or sets up a teammate's goal — a broader measure of attacking involvement than pure finishing.
✅ Our Pick: Kane To Score or Assist (-155)
Both players are favored here, a genuine rarity, but Kane's price is shorter — reflecting England's deeper attacking supporting cast (Bellingham, Saka, Gordon) creating more chances for him to be involved in.
3️⃣ Shots on Target — Volume Plays
How it works: A lower-variance way to back a player's involvement without needing them to actually finish — how many shots on target they register.
1+ SOT: Haaland ⭐ / Kane
-600 / -550
2+ SOT: Kane ⭐ / Haaland
-120 / -135
3+ SOT: Haaland ⭐ / Kane
+240 / +290
✅ Our Pick: Kane 2+ Shots on Target (-120)
The single shortest price across every shots-on-target market for either player — a genuinely safe floor bet on Kane's overall involvement in the England attack.
4️⃣ First Goalscorer & Multi-Goal Markets — Bigger Payouts
How it works: First Goalscorer is a single-winner market — only whoever scores first cashes. To Score 2+ requires a genuine multi-goal outing, and Hat-Trick requires three.
First Goalscorer: Kane ⭐ / Haaland
+310 / +410
To Score 2+: Kane ⭐ / Haaland
+500 / +700
Hat-Trick: Kane ⭐ / Haaland
+2200 / +3300
✅ Our Pick: Kane First Goalscorer (+310)
Kane is favored across every single one of these markets, and this offers the best combination of a meaningfully shorter price and a considerably bigger payout than the anytime market.
📋 Full Side-By-Side Board
🏴 Kane
Market
Haaland 🇳🇴
-155 ⭐
Score or Assist
-110
+310 ⭐
First Goalscorer
+410
⭐ Denotes the shorter (more favored) price on each market
📊 Guide Summary — Building A Ticket
Safest Single Bet
Kane 2+ Shots on Target (-120)
The shortest price on this entire board, across either player or any market.
Best Balanced Play
Kane Anytime Goalscorer (-115)
Near even money against a defense that's conceded in every match this tournament.
Best Haaland-Specific Value
Haaland To Score or Assist (-110)
His shortest price on the entire board, and the closest thing to Kane's own numbers across every market checked.
⚠️ All markets shown cover 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · Haaland & Kane Props · Norway vs England · Today · 5PM ET
Bet Haaland & Kane Props on FanDuel Now
Kane Anytime -115 · Haaland Anytime +115
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Harry Kane: anytime goalscorer -115 (90 min) / -125 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -155 (90 min) / -175 (incl. ET) · 1+ SOT -550 · 2+ SOT -120 · 3+ SOT +290 · first goalscorer +310 · to score 2+ +500 (90 min) / +450 (incl. ET) · hat-trick +2200 (90 min) / +1900 (incl. ET) · Erling Haaland: anytime goalscorer +115 (90 min) / +105 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -110 (90 min) / -120 (incl. ET) · 1+ SOT -600 · 2+ SOT -135 · 3+ SOT +240 · first goalscorer +410 · to score 2+ +700 (90 min) / +600 (incl. ET) · hat-trick +3300 (90 min) / +3000 (incl. ET) · Kane sits on 6 tournament goals, Haaland on 7, both in the Golden Boot race · England -205 to advance · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER