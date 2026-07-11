Norway vs England Best Haaland & Kane Prop Bets Today For World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal

⚡ THE DUEL FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT: HAALAND (7 GOALS) VS KANE (6 GOALS) — KANE IS FAVORED ON ANYTIME GOALSCORER, HAALAND ON 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET · BOTH SIT INSIDE THE TOP 2 SHORTEST PRICES ON THE ENTIRE MATCH BOARD · KICKOFF 5PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX England -205 to advance · Both Teams to Score favored at -182 → SF vs ARG/SUI

This guide walks through every major FanDuel prop market for both strikers, market by market, and calls out our pick on each one. Kane sits on 6 tournament goals to Haaland's 7 — with a semifinal spot on the line, whoever wins this individual duel could well decide the match itself.

1️⃣ Anytime Goalscorer — Who Scores?

How it works: Pays out if your player scores at any point during 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Extra time and penalties don't count, and own goals don't count either. Kane ⭐ (favored) -115 Haaland +115

✅ Our Pick: Kane Anytime Goalscorer (-115) A near-even-money favorite against a Norway defense that's conceded in every single match this tournament. The board's outright shortest price of either player.

2️⃣ To Score or Assist — Overall Involvement

How it works: Pays out if your player either scores or sets up a teammate's goal — a broader measure of attacking involvement than pure finishing. Kane ⭐ (favored) -155 Haaland -110

✅ Our Pick: Kane To Score or Assist (-155) Both players are favored here, a genuine rarity, but Kane's price is shorter — reflecting England's deeper attacking supporting cast (Bellingham, Saka, Gordon) creating more chances for him to be involved in.

3️⃣ Shots on Target — Volume Plays

How it works: A lower-variance way to back a player's involvement without needing them to actually finish — how many shots on target they register. 1+ SOT: Haaland ⭐ / Kane -600 / -550 2+ SOT: Kane ⭐ / Haaland -120 / -135 3+ SOT: Haaland ⭐ / Kane +240 / +290

✅ Our Pick: Kane 2+ Shots on Target (-120) The single shortest price across every shots-on-target market for either player — a genuinely safe floor bet on Kane's overall involvement in the England attack.

4️⃣ First Goalscorer & Multi-Goal Markets — Bigger Payouts

How it works: First Goalscorer is a single-winner market — only whoever scores first cashes. To Score 2+ requires a genuine multi-goal outing, and Hat-Trick requires three. First Goalscorer: Kane ⭐ / Haaland +310 / +410 To Score 2+: Kane ⭐ / Haaland +500 / +700 Hat-Trick: Kane ⭐ / Haaland +2200 / +3300

✅ Our Pick: Kane First Goalscorer (+310) Kane is favored across every single one of these markets, and this offers the best combination of a meaningfully shorter price and a considerably bigger payout than the anytime market.

📋 Full Side-By-Side Board

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kane Market Haaland 🇳🇴 -115 ⭐ Anytime +115 -155 ⭐ Score or Assist -110 -550 1+ SOT -600 ⭐ -120 ⭐ 2+ SOT -135 +290 3+ SOT +240 ⭐ +310 ⭐ First Goalscorer +410 +500 ⭐ To Score 2+ +700 +2200 ⭐ Hat-Trick +3300 ⭐ Denotes the shorter (more favored) price on each market

📊 Guide Summary — Building A Ticket Safest Single Bet Kane 2+ Shots on Target (-120) The shortest price on this entire board, across either player or any market. Best Balanced Play Kane Anytime Goalscorer (-115) Near even money against a defense that's conceded in every match this tournament. Best Haaland-Specific Value Haaland To Score or Assist (-110) His shortest price on the entire board, and the closest thing to Kane's own numbers across every market checked. ⚠️ All markets shown cover 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Haaland & Kane Props · Norway vs England · Today · 5PM ET Bet Haaland & Kane Props on FanDuel Now Kane Anytime -115 · Haaland Anytime +115

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Harry Kane: anytime goalscorer -115 (90 min) / -125 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -155 (90 min) / -175 (incl. ET) · 1+ SOT -550 · 2+ SOT -120 · 3+ SOT +290 · first goalscorer +310 · to score 2+ +500 (90 min) / +450 (incl. ET) · hat-trick +2200 (90 min) / +1900 (incl. ET) · Erling Haaland: anytime goalscorer +115 (90 min) / +105 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -110 (90 min) / -120 (incl. ET) · 1+ SOT -600 · 2+ SOT -135 · 3+ SOT +240 · first goalscorer +410 · to score 2+ +700 (90 min) / +600 (incl. ET) · hat-trick +3300 (90 min) / +3000 (incl. ET) · Kane sits on 6 tournament goals, Haaland on 7, both in the Golden Boot race · England -205 to advance · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER