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Norway vs England Best Haaland & Kane Prop Bets Today For World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Norway vs England Best Haaland & Kane Prop Bets Today For World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
Norway vs England: Best Haaland & Kane Prop Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
⚡ WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · PROP BET GUIDE · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Norway vs England · Today, Saturday July 11 · Kickoff 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX

Best Haaland & Kane Prop Bets Today

Full head-to-head prop board · The Golden Boot duel · All odds FanDuel

Kane Anytime -115 · Haaland Anytime +115
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ THE DUEL FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT: HAALAND (7 GOALS) VS KANE (6 GOALS) — KANE IS FAVORED ON ANYTIME GOALSCORER, HAALAND ON 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET · BOTH SIT INSIDE THE TOP 2 SHORTEST PRICES ON THE ENTIRE MATCH BOARD · KICKOFF 5PM ET TODAY
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX
England -205 to advance · Both Teams to Score favored at -182
→ SF vs ARG/SUI

This guide walks through every major FanDuel prop market for both strikers, market by market, and calls out our pick on each one. Kane sits on 6 tournament goals to Haaland's 7 — with a semifinal spot on the line, whoever wins this individual duel could well decide the match itself.

1️⃣ Anytime Goalscorer — Who Scores?

How it works: Pays out if your player scores at any point during 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Extra time and penalties don't count, and own goals don't count either.

Kane ⭐ (favored)
-115
Haaland
+115
✅ Our Pick: Kane Anytime Goalscorer (-115)

A near-even-money favorite against a Norway defense that's conceded in every single match this tournament. The board's outright shortest price of either player.

2️⃣ To Score or Assist — Overall Involvement

How it works: Pays out if your player either scores or sets up a teammate's goal — a broader measure of attacking involvement than pure finishing.

Kane ⭐ (favored)
-155
Haaland
-110
✅ Our Pick: Kane To Score or Assist (-155)

Both players are favored here, a genuine rarity, but Kane's price is shorter — reflecting England's deeper attacking supporting cast (Bellingham, Saka, Gordon) creating more chances for him to be involved in.

3️⃣ Shots on Target — Volume Plays

How it works: A lower-variance way to back a player's involvement without needing them to actually finish — how many shots on target they register.

1+ SOT: Haaland ⭐ / Kane
-600 / -550
2+ SOT: Kane ⭐ / Haaland
-120 / -135
3+ SOT: Haaland ⭐ / Kane
+240 / +290
✅ Our Pick: Kane 2+ Shots on Target (-120)

The single shortest price across every shots-on-target market for either player — a genuinely safe floor bet on Kane's overall involvement in the England attack.

4️⃣ First Goalscorer & Multi-Goal Markets — Bigger Payouts

How it works: First Goalscorer is a single-winner market — only whoever scores first cashes. To Score 2+ requires a genuine multi-goal outing, and Hat-Trick requires three.

First Goalscorer: Kane ⭐ / Haaland
+310 / +410
To Score 2+: Kane ⭐ / Haaland
+500 / +700
Hat-Trick: Kane ⭐ / Haaland
+2200 / +3300
✅ Our Pick: Kane First Goalscorer (+310)

Kane is favored across every single one of these markets, and this offers the best combination of a meaningfully shorter price and a considerably bigger payout than the anytime market.

📋 Full Side-By-Side Board

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kane
Market
Haaland 🇳🇴
-115 ⭐
Anytime
+115
-155 ⭐
Score or Assist
-110
-550
1+ SOT
-600 ⭐
-120 ⭐
2+ SOT
-135
+290
3+ SOT
+240 ⭐
+310 ⭐
First Goalscorer
+410
+500 ⭐
To Score 2+
+700
+2200 ⭐
Hat-Trick
+3300
⭐ Denotes the shorter (more favored) price on each market
📊 Guide Summary — Building A Ticket
Safest Single Bet
Kane 2+ Shots on Target (-120)
The shortest price on this entire board, across either player or any market.
Best Balanced Play
Kane Anytime Goalscorer (-115)
Near even money against a defense that's conceded in every match this tournament.
Best Haaland-Specific Value
Haaland To Score or Assist (-110)
His shortest price on the entire board, and the closest thing to Kane's own numbers across every market checked.
⚠️ All markets shown cover 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Haaland & Kane Props · Norway vs England · Today · 5PM ET
Bet Haaland & Kane Props on FanDuel Now
Kane Anytime -115 · Haaland Anytime +115
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Harry Kane: anytime goalscorer -115 (90 min) / -125 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -155 (90 min) / -175 (incl. ET) · 1+ SOT -550 · 2+ SOT -120 · 3+ SOT +290 · first goalscorer +310 · to score 2+ +500 (90 min) / +450 (incl. ET) · hat-trick +2200 (90 min) / +1900 (incl. ET) · Erling Haaland: anytime goalscorer +115 (90 min) / +105 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -110 (90 min) / -120 (incl. ET) · 1+ SOT -600 · 2+ SOT -135 · 3+ SOT +240 · first goalscorer +410 · to score 2+ +700 (90 min) / +600 (incl. ET) · hat-trick +3300 (90 min) / +3000 (incl. ET) · Kane sits on 6 tournament goals, Haaland on 7, both in the Golden Boot race · England -205 to advance · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Best Harry Kane and Erling Haaland prop bets today. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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