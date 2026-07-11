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Norway vs England World Cup Predictions: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Odds, & Picks

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Norway vs England World Cup Predictions: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Odds, & Picks
Norway vs England Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Norway vs England · Today, Saturday July 11 · Kickoff 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX

Norway vs England: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

Kane -115 · Haaland +115 · Bellingham +240
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · KANE -115 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE, WITH HAALAND RIGHT BEHIND AT +115 — THE ONLY TWO PLAYERS FAVORED OR NEAR-EVEN ON THE ENTIRE BOARD · BELLINGHAM +240 IS THE CLEAR THIRD OPTION AFTER HIS BRACE VS MEXICO · FULL BOARD DOWN TO HEGGEM +3000 · ENGLAND TO ADVANCE -205
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX
England -205 to advance · Rice, Guéhi and James all confirmed fit
→ SF vs ARG/SUI
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Jarell Quansah is confirmed suspended for England, and Jordan Henderson is out for the rest of the tournament.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 27 players deep, and it's topped by the two biggest individual storylines of the entire quarterfinal round. Harry Kane's -115 is the outright shortest price in the match, with Erling Haaland right behind at +115 — the only two players on this board priced near even money or better. Between them they've scored 13 tournament goals, and both are in genuine contention for the Golden Boot heading into today.

Behind that top pair, Jude Bellingham's +240 stands clearly ahead of the rest of the board, a direct reflection of his brace against Mexico last time out. Marcus Rashford (+260) and Anthony Gordon (+280) round out England's supporting cast, while on Norway's side, Antonio Nusa (+390) and Oscar Bobb (+410) are the clearest secondary threats behind Haaland. Martin Ødegaard's +600 reflects his role as a creator rather than a primary scorer, even though he's been central to nearly everything Norway has done well this tournament.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Scorers Kane holds the board's outright shortest price
Harry Kane ST · Captain
Board's shortest price, 6 tournament goals · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
-115
Jude Bellingham AM
Scored a brace vs Mexico last time out
+240
Marcus Rashford FW
Impact substitute option
+260
Anthony Gordon AM
Confirmed starting on the left
+280
Noni Madueke FW
Impact substitute option
+300
Bukayo Saka AM
Confirmed starting on the right
+310
Declan Rice DM · ✅ Confirmed fit
Recovered from a stomach bug
+650
Nico O'Reilly LB
Overlapping full-back option
+750
Elliot Anderson CM
Box-to-box, occasional shooter
+800
Reece James RB · ✅ Confirmed fit
Back at right-back after his layoff
+950
Dan Burn CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1000
Djed Spence RB
Now the backup option with James fit
+1100
Ezri Konsa · John Stones CB
Set-piece aerial options
+1300 / +1400
Marc Guéhi CB · ✅ Confirmed fit
Recovered from his hamstring issue
+1500
🇳🇴 Norway Scorers Haaland is the closest thing to a co-favorite in the match
Erling Haaland ST
7 tournament goals, co-leading the Golden Boot race · ⭐ TOP NORWAY PLAY
+115
Alexander Sørloth FW
Provides direct hold-up support to Haaland
+330
Antonio Nusa FW
Confirmed starting on the wing
+390
Oscar Bobb FW
Impact substitute option
+410
Martin Ødegaard AM · Captain
Norway's creative engine, more assists than goals
+600
Patrick Berg CM
Box-to-box midfielder
+700
David Møller Wolfe · Marc Guéhi-equivalent · Sander Berge DEF/MF
Rotation and set-piece options
+1500 / +1600
Julian Ryerson RB
Overlapping full-back option
+1600
Kristoffer Ajer · Marcus Pedersen · Torbjørn Heggem DEF
Longest prices on the board
+1900 / +2200 / +3000
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Board's Outright Favorite
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
Near even money, shortest price in the match
-115
$11.50→$10 profit

Against a Norway defense that's conceded in every match this tournament, and with England's back line now fully restored to allow the attack to push forward with confidence, Kane remains the single most reliable pick on this board.

Verdict · Confirmed -115, board favorite · 2 units
The clearest anchor play on this board.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Norway's Only True Threat
Erling Haaland — Anytime Goalscorer
Co-leading the Golden Boot race
+115
$10→$21.50

He just scored a brace to eliminate Brazil. Seven goals in five matches and genuinely capable of winning this match on his own — the closest thing to a co-favorite on the entire board.

Verdict · Confirmed +115, essentially a co-favorite · 2 units
Genuine tournament-defining form.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · England's Clear Third Option
Jude Bellingham — Anytime Goalscorer
Scored twice in three minutes vs Mexico
+240
$10→$34

His ability to arrive late into the box from central midfield has been the standout individual performance of England's tournament — a genuine third scoring route beyond Kane.

Verdict · Confirmed +240, strong depth pick · 1 unit
Riding real recent form.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Genuine Longshot Value
Antonio Nusa — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed Norway starter on the wing
+390
$10→$49

A confirmed starter with genuine pace and directness to threaten England's full-backs, at a price that offers real value if Norway's supporting attackers get involved alongside Haaland.

Verdict · Confirmed +390, solid value depth pick · 1 unit
Norway's clearest secondary threat.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Norway vs England · Today 5PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Harry Kane
Board favorite · 2 units
-115
⭐⭐⭐ Erling Haaland
Near co-favorite, elite form · 2 units
+115
⭐⭐ Jude Bellingham
Clear third option, in-form · 1 unit
+240
⭐ Antonio Nusa
Solid value depth pick · 1 unit
+390
🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Harry Kane Anytime (-115) + Erling Haaland Anytime (+115) — as separate singles
The two clear standout scoring threats in this entire match, both near even money.
England-Focused Combo
Harry Kane Anytime (-115) + Jude Bellingham Anytime (+240) — as separate singles
Backs England's two most likely individual goalscorers in a match they're favored to win.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway vs England Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Kane -115 · Haaland +115 · Bellingham +240
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Harry Kane -115 · Erling Haaland +115 · Jude Bellingham +240 · Marcus Rashford +260 · Anthony Gordon +280 · Noni Madueke +300 · Bukayo Saka +310 · Alexander Sorloth +330 · Antonio Nusa +390 · Oscar Bobb +410 · Martin Odegaard +600 · Declan Rice +650 · Patrick Berg +700 · Nico O'Reilly +750 · Elliot Anderson +800 · Reece James +950 · Dan Burn +1000 · Djed Spence +1100 · Ezri Konsa +1300 · John Stones +1400 · David Moller Wolfe +1500 · Marc Guehi +1500 · Julian Ryerson +1600 · Sander Berge +1600 · Kristoffer Ajer +1900 · Marcus Pedersen +2200 · Torbjorn Heggem +3000 · England To Advance -205 / Norway +164 · Jarell Quansah suspended for England · Jordan Henderson out for the tournament · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Best anytime goalscorer bets today for the England vs Norway World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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