Norway vs England World Cup Predictions: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Odds, & Picks

Norway vs England Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
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⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Norway vs England · Today, Saturday July 11 · Kickoff 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX
Norway vs England: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
Kane -115 · Haaland +115 · Bellingham +240
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · KANE -115 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE, WITH HAALAND RIGHT BEHIND AT +115 — THE ONLY TWO PLAYERS FAVORED OR NEAR-EVEN ON THE ENTIRE BOARD · BELLINGHAM +240 IS THE CLEAR THIRD OPTION AFTER HIS BRACE VS MEXICO · FULL BOARD DOWN TO HEGGEM +3000 · ENGLAND TO ADVANCE -205
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX
England -205 to advance · Rice, Guéhi and James all confirmed fit
→ SF vs ARG/SUI
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Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Jarell Quansah is confirmed suspended for England, and Jordan Henderson is out for the rest of the tournament.
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 27 players deep, and it's topped by the two biggest individual storylines of the entire quarterfinal round. Harry Kane's -115 is the outright shortest price in the match, with Erling Haaland right behind at +115 — the only two players on this board priced near even money or better. Between them they've scored 13 tournament goals, and both are in genuine contention for the Golden Boot heading into today.
Behind that top pair, Jude Bellingham's +240 stands clearly ahead of the rest of the board, a direct reflection of his brace against Mexico last time out. Marcus Rashford (+260) and Anthony Gordon (+280) round out England's supporting cast, while on Norway's side, Antonio Nusa (+390) and Oscar Bobb (+410) are the clearest secondary threats behind Haaland. Martin Ødegaard's +600 reflects his role as a creator rather than a primary scorer, even though he's been central to nearly everything Norway has done well this tournament.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🏴 England ScorersKane holds the board's outright shortest price
Against a Norway defense that's conceded in every match this tournament, and with England's back line now fully restored to allow the attack to push forward with confidence, Kane remains the single most reliable pick on this board.
Verdict · Confirmed -115, board favorite · 2 units
A confirmed starter with genuine pace and directness to threaten England's full-backs, at a price that offers real value if Norway's supporting attackers get involved alongside Haaland.
Verdict · Confirmed +390, solid value depth pick · 1 unit
Norway's clearest secondary threat.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Norway vs England · Today 5PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Harry Kane
Board favorite · 2 units
-115
⭐⭐⭐ Erling Haaland
Near co-favorite, elite form · 2 units
+115
⭐⭐ Jude Bellingham
Clear third option, in-form · 1 unit
+240
⭐ Antonio Nusa
Solid value depth pick · 1 unit
+390
🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Harry Kane Anytime (-115) + Erling Haaland Anytime (+115) — as separate singles
The two clear standout scoring threats in this entire match, both near even money.
England-Focused Combo
Harry Kane Anytime (-115) + Jude Bellingham Anytime (+240) — as separate singles
Backs England's two most likely individual goalscorers in a match they're favored to win.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Harry Kane -115 · Erling Haaland +115 · Jude Bellingham +240 · Marcus Rashford +260 · Anthony Gordon +280 · Noni Madueke +300 · Bukayo Saka +310 · Alexander Sorloth +330 · Antonio Nusa +390 · Oscar Bobb +410 · Martin Odegaard +600 · Declan Rice +650 · Patrick Berg +700 · Nico O'Reilly +750 · Elliot Anderson +800 · Reece James +950 · Dan Burn +1000 · Djed Spence +1100 · Ezri Konsa +1300 · John Stones +1400 · David Moller Wolfe +1500 · Marc Guehi +1500 · Julian Ryerson +1600 · Sander Berge +1600 · Kristoffer Ajer +1900 · Marcus Pedersen +2200 · Torbjorn Heggem +3000 · England To Advance -205 / Norway +164 · Jarell Quansah suspended for England · Jordan Henderson out for the tournament · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best anytime goalscorer bets today for the England vs Norway World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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