Norway vs England World Cup Predictions: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Odds, & Picks

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · KANE -115 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE, WITH HAALAND RIGHT BEHIND AT +115 — THE ONLY TWO PLAYERS FAVORED OR NEAR-EVEN ON THE ENTIRE BOARD · BELLINGHAM +240 IS THE CLEAR THIRD OPTION AFTER HIS BRACE VS MEXICO · FULL BOARD DOWN TO HEGGEM +3000 · ENGLAND TO ADVANCE -205

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX England -205 to advance · Rice, Guéhi and James all confirmed fit → SF vs ARG/SUI

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Jarell Quansah is confirmed suspended for England, and Jordan Henderson is out for the rest of the tournament.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 27 players deep, and it's topped by the two biggest individual storylines of the entire quarterfinal round. Harry Kane's -115 is the outright shortest price in the match, with Erling Haaland right behind at +115 — the only two players on this board priced near even money or better. Between them they've scored 13 tournament goals, and both are in genuine contention for the Golden Boot heading into today.

Behind that top pair, Jude Bellingham's +240 stands clearly ahead of the rest of the board, a direct reflection of his brace against Mexico last time out. Marcus Rashford (+260) and Anthony Gordon (+280) round out England's supporting cast, while on Norway's side, Antonio Nusa (+390) and Oscar Bobb (+410) are the clearest secondary threats behind Haaland. Martin Ødegaard's +600 reflects his role as a creator rather than a primary scorer, even though he's been central to nearly everything Norway has done well this tournament.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Scorers Kane holds the board's outright shortest price Harry Kane ST · Captain Board's shortest price, 6 tournament goals · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK -115 Jude Bellingham AM Scored a brace vs Mexico last time out +240 Marcus Rashford FW Impact substitute option +260 Anthony Gordon AM Confirmed starting on the left +280 Noni Madueke FW Impact substitute option +300 Bukayo Saka AM Confirmed starting on the right +310 Declan Rice DM · ✅ Confirmed fit Recovered from a stomach bug +650 Nico O'Reilly LB Overlapping full-back option +750 Elliot Anderson CM Box-to-box, occasional shooter +800 Reece James RB · ✅ Confirmed fit Back at right-back after his layoff +950 Dan Burn CB Set-piece aerial option +1000 Djed Spence RB Now the backup option with James fit +1100 Ezri Konsa · John Stones CB Set-piece aerial options +1300 / +1400 Marc Guéhi CB · ✅ Confirmed fit Recovered from his hamstring issue +1500 🇳🇴 Norway Scorers Haaland is the closest thing to a co-favorite in the match Erling Haaland ST 7 tournament goals, co-leading the Golden Boot race · ⭐ TOP NORWAY PLAY +115 Alexander Sørloth FW Provides direct hold-up support to Haaland +330 Antonio Nusa FW Confirmed starting on the wing +390 Oscar Bobb FW Impact substitute option +410 Martin Ødegaard AM · Captain Norway's creative engine, more assists than goals +600 Patrick Berg CM Box-to-box midfielder +700 David Møller Wolfe · Marc Guéhi-equivalent · Sander Berge DEF/MF Rotation and set-piece options +1500 / +1600 Julian Ryerson RB Overlapping full-back option +1600 Kristoffer Ajer · Marcus Pedersen · Torbjørn Heggem DEF Longest prices on the board +1900 / +2200 / +3000 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Board's Outright Favorite Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer Near even money, shortest price in the match -115 $11.50→$10 profit Against a Norway defense that's conceded in every match this tournament, and with England's back line now fully restored to allow the attack to push forward with confidence, Kane remains the single most reliable pick on this board. Verdict · Confirmed -115, board favorite · 2 units The clearest anchor play on this board. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Norway's Only True Threat Erling Haaland — Anytime Goalscorer Co-leading the Golden Boot race +115 $10→$21.50 He just scored a brace to eliminate Brazil. Seven goals in five matches and genuinely capable of winning this match on his own — the closest thing to a co-favorite on the entire board. Verdict · Confirmed +115, essentially a co-favorite · 2 units Genuine tournament-defining form. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · England's Clear Third Option Jude Bellingham — Anytime Goalscorer Scored twice in three minutes vs Mexico +240 $10→$34 His ability to arrive late into the box from central midfield has been the standout individual performance of England's tournament — a genuine third scoring route beyond Kane. Verdict · Confirmed +240, strong depth pick · 1 unit Riding real recent form. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Genuine Longshot Value Antonio Nusa — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed Norway starter on the wing +390 $10→$49 A confirmed starter with genuine pace and directness to threaten England's full-backs, at a price that offers real value if Norway's supporting attackers get involved alongside Haaland. Verdict · Confirmed +390, solid value depth pick · 1 unit Norway's clearest secondary threat.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Norway vs England · Today 5PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Harry Kane Board favorite · 2 units -115 ⭐⭐⭐ Erling Haaland Near co-favorite, elite form · 2 units +115 ⭐⭐ Jude Bellingham Clear third option, in-form · 1 unit +240 ⭐ Antonio Nusa Solid value depth pick · 1 unit +390

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Harry Kane Anytime (-115) + Erling Haaland Anytime (+115) — as separate singles The two clear standout scoring threats in this entire match, both near even money. England-Focused Combo Harry Kane Anytime (-115) + Jude Bellingham Anytime (+240) — as separate singles Backs England's two most likely individual goalscorers in a match they're favored to win. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway vs England Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Kane -115 · Haaland +115 · Bellingham +240

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Harry Kane -115 · Erling Haaland +115 · Jude Bellingham +240 · Marcus Rashford +260 · Anthony Gordon +280 · Noni Madueke +300 · Bukayo Saka +310 · Alexander Sorloth +330 · Antonio Nusa +390 · Oscar Bobb +410 · Martin Odegaard +600 · Declan Rice +650 · Patrick Berg +700 · Nico O'Reilly +750 · Elliot Anderson +800 · Reece James +950 · Dan Burn +1000 · Djed Spence +1100 · Ezri Konsa +1300 · John Stones +1400 · David Moller Wolfe +1500 · Marc Guehi +1500 · Julian Ryerson +1600 · Sander Berge +1600 · Kristoffer Ajer +1900 · Marcus Pedersen +2200 · Torbjorn Heggem +3000 · England To Advance -205 / Norway +164 · Jarell Quansah suspended for England · Jordan Henderson out for the tournament · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER