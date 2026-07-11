Norway vs England Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal

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🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · UPDATED ODDS · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Saturday July 11 · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · Miami Gardens, FL · FOX
Norway vs England: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Rice, Guéhi & James all confirmed fit · Latest FanDuel odds
ENG -205 To Advance · Kane Anytime -115 · England's Back Line Fully Restored
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: DECLAN RICE, MARC GUÉHI, AND REECE JAMES HAVE ALL RETURNED TO FULL TRAINING AND ARE CONFIRMED AVAILABLE · RICE RECOVERED FROM A STOMACH BUG ON TOP OF NAGGING HAMSTRING/BACK ISSUES, GUÉHI FROM A HAMSTRING INJURY, JAMES BACK AFTER A LONGER LAYOFF · GUÉHI-KONSA RESTORED AS ENGLAND'S BEST DEFENSIVE PARTNERSHIP, JAMES BACK AT RIGHT-BACK OVER SPENCE · BTTS YES NOW EVEN MORE FAVORED AT -182 · OVER 2.5 GOALS NOW -152
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Today · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens · FOX
🇳🇴 Norway
vs 🏴 England
England's Back Line Fully Restored
Haaland 7 Goals, Kane 6
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ENG -105
NOR +280 · Draw +260
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ENG -205 · NOR +164
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -182
O2.5 -152
U1.5 -500
O3.5 +172
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Updated: England's Injury Picture Clears Up
Both Guéhi and Rice missed training on Thursday, but both returned Friday and Tuchel confirmed he expects both available. That means England should be unchanged at the heart of defense (Guéhi alongside Konsa) and in central midfield (Anderson alongside Rice) — their best available XI. Reece James is also back after a longer-term issue, restoring him at right-back ahead of Djed Spence, who had been the presumed fill-in with Quansah suspended. Norway, by contrast, has a completely clean bill of health and no reason to change the side that eliminated Brazil.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇳🇴 Norway · 4-3-3
GK
Ørjan Nyland
DEF
Julian Ryerson · Kristoffer Ajer · Torbjørn Heggem · David Møller Wolfe
MID
Patrick Berg · Sander Berge · Martin Ødegaard
ATT
Antonio Nusa · Erling Haaland ⭐ · Alexander Sørloth
Completely clean bill of health · Unchanged from the Brazil win
🏴 England · 4-2-3-1
GK
Jordan Pickford
DEF
Reece James ✅ · Ezri Konsa · Marc Guéhi ✅ · Nico O'Reilly
MID
Elliot Anderson · Declan Rice ✅
ATT
Bukayo Saka · Jude Bellingham ⭐ · Anthony Gordon
LONE ST
Harry Kane ⭐ (captain)
Jarell Quansah suspended · Jordan Henderson out for the tournament
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
England To Advance
Now with their strongest available back four confirmed fit, addressing the exact weak spot that had been a genuine concern all week · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
Slightly shorter than our last look, still the board's outright favorite against a Norway defense that's conceded in every match this tournament
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Even More Favored Than Before
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Norway has both scored and conceded in every match this tournament, and even a strengthened England back line hasn't shut anyone out consistently
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Two Elite Strikers On The Pitch
Over 2.5 Total Goals
Now even more favored than before — every Norway match has cleared this line, and Haaland and Kane carry 13 combined tournament goals between them
⭐ Best Bet #5 · The BTTS-Consistent Value Leg
Correct Score — England to Win 2-1
Still ties together the England win, Both Teams to Score Yes, and Over 2.5 reads into a single small-stake ticket
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
England to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Harry Kane anytime goal
Builds on England's strengthened favorite status now that their defense is fully fit, both sides' proven attacking upside, and Kane's status as the board's outright favorite. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Norway vs England · World Cup QF · Today
England 2–1 Norway
Haaland still gets his moment against a now-strengthened England back line, but the restored fitness of Rice, Guéhi and James — plus Kane and Bellingham's individual quality — proves just enough in an open, high-scoring quarterfinal.
England's injury news is genuinely good, resolving the exact defensive uncertainty that had been our biggest reservation. Haaland's ability to win a match single-handedly can never be discounted, but a fully fit England back line facing him for the first time this tournament should be better equipped to manage his aerial and in-behind threat than any Norway opponent has forced them to before.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Norway vs England · Today · 5PM ET · FOX
Bet Norway vs England on FanDuel
Kane anytime -115 · BTTS Yes -182 · England to advance -205
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Norway +280 / Draw +260 / England -105 · 2 Up Early Payout: Norway +250 / Draw +260 / England -115 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Norway +164 / England -205 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane -115, Haaland +115, Bellingham +240, Rashford +260, Gordon +280, Madueke +300, Saka +310, Sorloth +330 · To Score or Assist: Kane -155, Haaland -110, Rashford +110, Madueke +120, Gordon +130, Bellingham +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Haaland -600, Kane -550, Bellingham -240, Rashford -185, Madueke -165, Gordon -160 · First Goalscorer: Kane +310, Haaland +410, Bellingham +800, Rashford +850, Gordon +900 · Correct Score: Norway 1-0 +1300, Draw 0-0 +1500, England 0-1 +850, Norway 2-0 +2500, Draw 1-1 +600, England 0-2 +1000, Norway 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1100, England 1-2 +700, Norway 3-0 +4500 · BTTS Yes -182 / No +142 · O/U 1.5: -500 / +360 · O/U 2.5: -152 / +124 · O/U 3.5: +172 / -215 · Declan Rice, Marc Guehi, and Reece James all confirmed available after returning to full training · Jarell Quansah suspended · Jordan Henderson out for the tournament with a broken wrist · No injury concerns for Norway · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER