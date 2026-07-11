Norway vs England Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal

⚡ UPDATED: DECLAN RICE, MARC GUÉHI, AND REECE JAMES HAVE ALL RETURNED TO FULL TRAINING AND ARE CONFIRMED AVAILABLE · RICE RECOVERED FROM A STOMACH BUG ON TOP OF NAGGING HAMSTRING/BACK ISSUES, GUÉHI FROM A HAMSTRING INJURY, JAMES BACK AFTER A LONGER LAYOFF · GUÉHI-KONSA RESTORED AS ENGLAND'S BEST DEFENSIVE PARTNERSHIP, JAMES BACK AT RIGHT-BACK OVER SPENCE · BTTS YES NOW EVEN MORE FAVORED AT -182 · OVER 2.5 GOALS NOW -152

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Today · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens · FOX 🇳🇴 Norway vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England England's Back Line Fully Restored Haaland 7 Goals, Kane 6 FD Moneyline (90 min) ENG -105 NOR +280 · Draw +260 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ENG -205 · NOR +164 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -182 O2.5 -152 U1.5 -500 O3.5 +172

✅ Updated: England's Injury Picture Clears Up Both Guéhi and Rice missed training on Thursday, but both returned Friday and Tuchel confirmed he expects both available. That means England should be unchanged at the heart of defense (Guéhi alongside Konsa) and in central midfield (Anderson alongside Rice) — their best available XI. Reece James is also back after a longer-term issue, restoring him at right-back ahead of Djed Spence, who had been the presumed fill-in with Quansah suspended. Norway, by contrast, has a completely clean bill of health and no reason to change the side that eliminated Brazil.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇳🇴 Norway · 4-3-3 GK Ørjan Nyland DEF Julian Ryerson · Kristoffer Ajer · Torbjørn Heggem · David Møller Wolfe MID Patrick Berg · Sander Berge · Martin Ødegaard ATT Antonio Nusa · Erling Haaland ⭐ · Alexander Sørloth Completely clean bill of health · Unchanged from the Brazil win 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1 GK Jordan Pickford DEF Reece James ✅ · Ezri Konsa · Marc Guéhi ✅ · Nico O'Reilly MID Elliot Anderson · Declan Rice ✅ ATT Bukayo Saka · Jude Bellingham ⭐ · Anthony Gordon LONE ST Harry Kane ⭐ (captain) Jarell Quansah suspended · Jordan Henderson out for the tournament

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play England To Advance Now with their strongest available back four confirmed fit, addressing the exact weak spot that had been a genuine concern all week · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -205 $20.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer Slightly shorter than our last look, still the board's outright favorite against a Norway defense that's conceded in every match this tournament -115 $11.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Even More Favored Than Before Both Teams to Score — Yes Norway has both scored and conceded in every match this tournament, and even a strengthened England back line hasn't shut anyone out consistently -182 $18.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Two Elite Strikers On The Pitch Over 2.5 Total Goals Now even more favored than before — every Norway match has cleared this line, and Haaland and Kane carry 13 combined tournament goals between them -152 $15.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · The BTTS-Consistent Value Leg Correct Score — England to Win 2-1 Still ties together the England win, Both Teams to Score Yes, and Over 2.5 reads into a single small-stake ticket +700 $10→$80

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel England to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Harry Kane anytime goal Builds on England's strengthened favorite status now that their defense is fully fit, both sides' proven attacking upside, and Kane's status as the board's outright favorite. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Norway vs England · World Cup QF · Today England 2–1 Norway Haaland still gets his moment against a now-strengthened England back line, but the restored fitness of Rice, Guéhi and James — plus Kane and Bellingham's individual quality — proves just enough in an open, high-scoring quarterfinal. Confidence MEDIUM England's injury news is genuinely good, resolving the exact defensive uncertainty that had been our biggest reservation. Haaland's ability to win a match single-handedly can never be discounted, but a fully fit England back line facing him for the first time this tournament should be better equipped to manage his aerial and in-behind threat than any Norway opponent has forced them to before.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Norway vs England · Today · 5PM ET · FOX Bet Norway vs England on FanDuel Kane anytime -115 · BTTS Yes -182 · England to advance -205

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Norway +280 / Draw +260 / England -105 · 2 Up Early Payout: Norway +250 / Draw +260 / England -115 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Norway +164 / England -205 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane -115, Haaland +115, Bellingham +240, Rashford +260, Gordon +280, Madueke +300, Saka +310, Sorloth +330 · To Score or Assist: Kane -155, Haaland -110, Rashford +110, Madueke +120, Gordon +130, Bellingham +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Haaland -600, Kane -550, Bellingham -240, Rashford -185, Madueke -165, Gordon -160 · First Goalscorer: Kane +310, Haaland +410, Bellingham +800, Rashford +850, Gordon +900 · Correct Score: Norway 1-0 +1300, Draw 0-0 +1500, England 0-1 +850, Norway 2-0 +2500, Draw 1-1 +600, England 0-2 +1000, Norway 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1100, England 1-2 +700, Norway 3-0 +4500 · BTTS Yes -182 / No +142 · O/U 1.5: -500 / +360 · O/U 2.5: -152 / +124 · O/U 3.5: +172 / -215 · Declan Rice, Marc Guehi, and Reece James all confirmed available after returning to full training · Jarell Quansah suspended · Jordan Henderson out for the tournament with a broken wrist · No injury concerns for Norway · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER