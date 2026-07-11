Norway vs England Prediction, First Goalscorer Odds & Best Bets Today World Cup

Who breaks the deadlock · Ranked picks · All odds FanDuel

⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · KANE'S +310 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, WITH HAALAND CLOSE BEHIND AT +410 · BELLINGHAM IS THE CLEAR THIRD OPTION AT +800 · KICKOFF 5PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX England -205 to advance · Both Teams to Score favored at -182 → SF vs ARG/SUI

⚠️ Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. That makes the payouts considerably bigger than anytime markets, but also means picking the right player matters much more. This covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only; extra time and penalty shootouts don't count, and own goals don't count either.

📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview

This board mirrors the anytime goalscorer market closely at the top. Harry Kane's +310 is the shortest price, with Erling Haaland right behind at +410 — the same two names dominating every individual market for this match, and for good reason given they've combined for 13 tournament goals between them heading into today.

Jude Bellingham's +800 is the clear third option, a considerable gap behind the top two but still well ahead of the rest of the board — a direct reflection of his brace against Mexico last time out. Marcus Rashford (+850), Anthony Gordon (+900) and Noni Madueke (+1000) round out the visible portion of England's supporting cast on this market. The rest of the board, including Norway's own supporting attackers, is available directly on FanDuel.

📋 First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today Harry Kane ST · England Board's shortest price · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +310 Erling Haaland ST · Norway Second-shortest, close behind Kane +410 Jude Bellingham AM · England Clear third option +800 Marcus Rashford FW · England Impact substitute option +850 Anthony Gordon AM · England Confirmed starting on the left +900 Noni Madueke FW · England Impact substitute option +1000 Additional players — including Saka, Sørloth, Nusa, Ødegaard, No Goalscorer and the rest of both squads — are priced on this market directly on FanDuel. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Board's Shortest Price Harry Kane — First Goalscorer Board favorite on every individual market +310 $10→$41 Against a Norway defense that's conceded in every match this tournament, and with England's back line now fully fit to build possession from the back, Kane is genuinely the most likely player to open the scoring. Verdict · Confirmed +310, board favorite · 2 units The clearest single-name pick on this board. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Just Eliminated Brazil Erling Haaland — First Goalscorer Second-shortest price, right behind Kane +410 $10→$51 He's scored in 4 of Norway's 5 matches, including a decisive brace against Brazil last time out — a genuinely live candidate to strike the opening blow in front of a global audience. Verdict · Confirmed +410, near co-favorite · 1-2 units In career-defining form right now. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout, Clear Third Option Jude Bellingham — First Goalscorer Scored twice in three minutes last time out +800 $10→$90 A considerably bigger payout for genuine current form — his ability to ghost into the box from central midfield has been the standout individual trait of England's entire tournament run. Verdict · Confirmed +800, strong value depth pick · 1 unit A genuine third route to the opener.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Norway vs England · Today 5PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Harry Kane Board's shortest price · 2 units +310 ⭐⭐⭐ Erling Haaland Near co-favorite · 1-2 units +410 ⭐ Jude Bellingham Clear third option, in-form · 1 unit +800

🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime Bigger payouts for the same core read Kane's anytime price is -115 versus +310 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's the most likely goalscorer. The Trade-Off Only one winner per match, no partial credit Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second or third goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats. ⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway vs England First Goalscorer · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET Bet First Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Kane +310 · Haaland +410 · Bellingham +800

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Harry Kane +310 · Erling Haaland +410 · Jude Bellingham +800 · Marcus Rashford +850 · Anthony Gordon +900 · Noni Madueke +1000 · Additional players priced directly on FanDuel · England To Advance -205 / Norway +164 · Both Teams to Score Yes -182 · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER