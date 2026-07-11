MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Likely to Hit a Homer Today ⚾ ⚾ MLB · TODAY'S SLATE · HOME RUN PREDICTIONS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Friday, July 10 · Full Slate Across the League Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Likely to Go Deep Today Featuring Marlins catcher Liam Hicks · Ranked picks · All odds FanDuel Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Today's slate is loaded — 15 games across the league, several hitter-friendly parks in play, and a handful of hitters on genuinely hot streaks right now. We checked injury reports and confirmed lineups before locking in these five, including a required feature on Marlins catcher Liam Hicks. ⭐ Featured Pick · Marlins Hot Since Returning From IL Liam Hicks · Marlins C/1B/DH Miami's home run and RBI leader is fully healthy after a brief 10-day IL stint for a lower back strain, and he's picked up right where he left off. Before the injury he was hitting .357/.426/.524 on a 10-game hitting streak, and the Marlins have hit 22 home runs over their last 10 games as a team — one of the hottest offenses in baseball right now. He faces Cleveland's Tarik Bibee tonight at loanDepot Park. Guardians @ Marlins · 4:11 PM ET · Check FanDuel for live home run odds Pick #2 · Nationals Elite Recent Form James Wood · Nationals OF One of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last two weeks — 13 hits, a .571 OBP, and a staggering .941 slugging percentage across his last 10 games. Washington has hit 22 homers as a team in that span. He faces Yankees starter Cade Schlittler tonight in D.C. Yankees @ Nationals · 4:06 PM ET · Check FanDuel for live home run odds Pick #3 · Dodgers Confirmed Healthy, DH Only Shohei Ohtani · Dodgers DH Ohtani was scratched from his scheduled pitching start today due to left knee swelling, but the Dodgers have confirmed he'll DH throughout the entire weekend series against Arizona — his bat is fully available even though he won't be on the mound. One of the most dangerous power threats in the sport at home, facing Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt. Diamondbacks @ Dodgers · 9:11 PM ET · Check FanDuel for live home run odds Pick #4 · Reds Hitter-Friendly Home Park Elly De La Cruz · Reds SS Slashing .282/.378/.487 over his last 10 games, and he gets to do it at Great American Ballpark — one of the most homer-friendly parks in the league — against the Cubs tonight. His rare combination of elite bat speed and raw power makes him a threat every time up. Cubs @ Reds · 7:11 PM ET · Check FanDuel for live home run odds Pick #5 · Orioles Leads Team In HRs, Last 10 Games Tyler O'Neill · Orioles OF Leads Baltimore with 4 home runs over the last 10 games, riding real power momentum into tonight's matchup with the Royals. Camden Yards' short right field porch has long been a friendly target for exactly his kind of pull-heavy left-handed swing. Royals @ Orioles · 7:06 PM ET · Check FanDuel for live home run odds 📋 Injury Notes We Checked ✅ Liam Hicks — fully healthy, back strain resolved, confirmed in Miami's regular lineup rotation. ✅ Shohei Ohtani — pitching start scratched (knee swelling), but confirmed to DH all weekend. ℹ️ No new injury concerns found for James Wood, Elly De La Cruz, or Tyler O'Neill — all expected in their regular lineup spots today. ⚠️ Confirm starting lineups closer to first pitch, as they can change. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Today's Full Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Hicks · Wood · Ohtani · De La Cruz · O'Neill Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Check FanDuel for live home run odds on all featured players · Guardians @ Marlins 4:11 PM ET · Yankees @ Nationals 4:06 PM ET · Diamondbacks @ Dodgers 9:11 PM ET · Cubs @ Reds 7:11 PM ET · Royals @ Orioles 7:06 PM ET · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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