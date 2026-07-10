Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Brewers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-47) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-34)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Brewers.TV

Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-126) | MIL: (+108)

PIT: (-126) | MIL: (+108) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+160) | MIL: +1.5 (-194)

PIT: -1.5 (+160) | MIL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 9-3, 3.24 ERA vs Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 3-4, 5.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (9-3) to the mound, while Brandon Sproat (3-4) will get the nod for the Brewers. Ashcraft and his team are 11-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ashcraft's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-4). The Brewers have gone 10-5-0 ATS in Sproat's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have a 3-3 record in Sproat's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (56.2%)

Pirates vs Brewers Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +108 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Brewers Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +160 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -194.

Pirates vs Brewers Over/Under

Pirates versus Brewers, on July 10, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 29, or 56.9%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 18 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 93 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 93 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 46-47-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have gone 13-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 54.2% of those games).

Milwaukee has a record of 4-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (40%).

The Brewers have played in 93 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-50-3).

The Brewers have put together a 51-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .281 with 61 walks and 65 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .477.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 32nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 84 hits. He is batting .243 this season and has 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 102nd, his on-base percentage 105th, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh with 86 hits. He is batting .289 this season and 28 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .393, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 51 walks while batting .269. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers' 77 hits and .368 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .505.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras has racked up a slugging percentage of .396, a team-high for the Brewers.

Jackson Chourio is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

Pirates vs Brewers Head to Head

4/26/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/25/2026: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2026: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/7/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2025: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/12/2025: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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