Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (44-36) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-49)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network, FDSWI, and SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-108) | PIT: (-108)

MIL: (-108) | PIT: (-108) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-200) | PIT: -1.5 (+164)

MIL: +1.5 (-200) | PIT: -1.5 (+164) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 2-0, 1.64 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 4-6, 1.85 ERA

The Brewers will call on Jacob Misiorowski (2-0) versus the Pirates and Paul Skenes (4-6). Misiorowski has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Misiorowski's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Pirates have a 7-9-0 ATS record in Skenes' 16 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 3-1 record in Skenes' four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Pirates, Milwaukee is the favorite at -108, and Pittsburgh is -108 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 6.5 has been set for Brewers-Pirates on June 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 26 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 79 opportunities.

The Brewers are 41-38-0 against the spread in their 79 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 38.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (20-32).

Pittsburgh has a 20-32 record (winning just 38.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 75 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-43-3).

The Pirates have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 37-38-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has an OPS of .732, fueled by an OBP of .287 and a team-best slugging percentage of .445 this season. He has a .257 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 143rd, and he is 60th in slugging.

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee in total hits (75) this season while batting .264 with 25 extra-base hits. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 66th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Yelich enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and 15 RBIs.

Sal Frelick has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Brice Turang has been key for Milwaukee with 80 hits, an OBP of .353 plus a slugging percentage of .367.

Turang takes a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is batting .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 154th, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen leads his team with 65 hits and a .338 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .406.

He is currently 77th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Bryan Reynolds has put up a slugging percentage of .373, a team-best for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .276 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

6/24/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/23/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/25/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/22/2025: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/26/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/11/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!